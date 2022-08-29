Home Entertainment The literary film “Hidden in the Dust” hits a new high after 52 days of release. The total box office exceeds 30 million and 50 million.
The literary film "Hidden in the Dust" hits a new high after 52 days of release. The total box office exceeds 30 million and 50 million.

The literary film “Hidden in the Dust” hits a new high after 52 days of release. The total box office exceeds 30 million and 50 million.

Original title: The literary film “Hidden in the Dust” hit a new high after 52 days of release, with a total box office of 30 million and 50 million

Sohu Entertainment News (Hamai/Wen) With the launch of the video website, word of mouth and topics have fermented again. The rural theatrical film “Hidden in the Dust” directed by Li Ruijun and starring Haiqing and Wu Renlin hit a new box office record in a single day 51 days after its release.

In the past weekend, “Hidden in the Dust” increased to 0.8% on August 27, and received 2.38 million yuan at the box office, with an attendance rate of 21.9% and an average of 22 people per game.

On August 28, the number of films increased to 1.7%, the box office was 3.66 million yuan, the attendance rate was 16.6%, and the average number of people per game was 17, far exceeding the “New God List: Yang Jian”, “Lonely Walking on the Moon”, “Tomorrow’s War” and “Tomorrow” in the same period. Broken Bridge” and other popular films.

“Hidden in the Dust” tells the story of two marginalized people in the northwest countryside. The film was shortlisted for the main competition unit of this year’s Berlin International Film Festival. After its release, it was well received. The ticket score is 9.2 points, which remains stable, and it is the domestic film with the best comprehensive reputation this year.

On August 29, the 53rd day of its release, the proportion of “Hidden in the Dust” further increased to 2.1%, and the total box office exceeded 30 million yuan. According to this trend, Maoyan Professional Edition predicts that its final total box office may exceed 50 million yuan.

