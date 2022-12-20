[The Epoch Times, December 20, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia) “Top Gun: Maverick” starring Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise (Tom Cruise) , Taiwan translation: Defender: The Lone Ranger), the current cumulative box office has reached 1.489 billion US dollars, constantly breaking the film history record. On the 18th, Cruise performed stunts in the sky to thank fans. (Click to watch the video）

“Paramount Pictures” shared a video on its official Twitter on the 18th. In the 1 minute and 30 second video, Tom cruise greets fans on the plane to the camera. He revealed that he is filming “Mission Impossible 7: Deadly Reckoning” (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Taiwan translation: Impossible Mission: Deadly Reckoning), and is currently over South Africa with the photography team.

Tom cruise then said to the fans: “We really appreciate everyone coming into the theater to support “Top Gun 2: The Lone Ranger”!” Lee (Christopher McQuarrie) reminded Tom Cruise: “We are going to start shooting the next shot!” For a moment, Tom Cruise mischievously stopped the director, but after being rejected by the director, he said “Then we will see you later”, and then Jump back from the parachute.

During the process of jumping from high altitude, Tom cruise shouted to the fans at the highest volume: “Thank you for supporting “Top Gun 2: The Lone Ranger”, and thank you for allowing us to entertain the public. This is the honor of my life!” He also wished everyone a happy holiday during the tense skydiving process, shouting “See you in the theater”, and the film finally freezes on the thrilling movie screen of “Top Gun 2: The Lone Ranger”.

“The Lone Ranger” will be released in the United States on May 27 this year. 90 days after its release in theaters, it was launched on the streaming platform Paramount+. The film was well received by film critics and fans, and its reputation was even better than that of the previous episode. In the absence of the Chinese market, the film’s global box office as of December 16 has reached 1.454 billion US dollars (approximately RMB 10.3 billion), and it is currently the world‘s box office champion in 2022. One of the top ten best movie lists of 2022.

