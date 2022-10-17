China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn In the film market in October 2022, without the blessing of the first movie, the box office performance can be said to be stagnant. Compared with the same period in October 2021, the box office has dropped by 70%, which makes fans lament that the box office is bleak. I have to complain, “Why are there no good movies released?” Of course, the “good movies” here are all good movies in the subjective sense of the audience. So what kind of movie is a good movie depends on the film production unit itself Think carefully!

Although the movie is in a downturn now, the discussion about movies never stops. This one, just over the weekend, this Monday, a related topic rushed to the hot search list, the topic is “the meaning of movie tickets is not just tickets”.

Netizens posted the movie bills they had seen and shared the stories behind the bills. Some netizens said, “When I put on the clothes of that year, it was very windy. I subconsciously touched my pocket, but I found us of that year”; “, our beginning, is the longest movie. It has been shown for three years, and I still have the tickets.” Roses will always appear in the trash can at the back, and some movie tickets will be faded and will be clipped on the first page”; some netizens said “the ticket stub is gone, but this movie is still there”…

Seeing the sharing of netizens, the editor really feels that the most touching words are always from those who have experienced it personally. Each movie ticket represents each person’s different memories. These memories may be beautiful, disappointing, elated, or implicit, and eventually, they will become memories in everyone’s life. At a certain moment in the future, the history represented by this ticket stub will appear on the paper and become a beautiful text, which will move me and everyone who has seen it.

Through this incident, we are also full of confidence in the movie market. Movies are no longer simply for people to enjoy leisure time. Then the prosperous scene of movie theaters in previous years will definitely appear again in the near future!