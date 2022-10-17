Original title: Comprehensive news: Beikong Lectra beats Xinjiang and Jilin to defeat Fujian

The third round of the 2022-2023 China Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) regular season kicked off on the 15th. The North Control team ended the Xinjiang team’s two-game winning streak, and the Jilin team defeated the Fujian team.

The Beikong team narrowly defeated the Xinjiang team 98:95 that day. In the first quarter, the two teams were evenly matched. In the second quarter, the North Control team expanded the point difference to double digits, but then their offense stagnated, and the Xinjiang team set off a scoring climax to overtake the score. At the end of the half, the Xinjiang team led 50:43.

In the third quarter, Gordon and Liao Sanning dominated the North Control team’s offensive and led the team to reduce the difference to 2 points after the end of the quarter. The Xinjiang team maintained a slight lead for most of the distal period, but North Control took the lead with 1 minute and 22 seconds left in the game with Gordon’s consecutive points. Then Gordon made two free throws at the critical moment, helping the North Control team to win the victory. .

Gordon scored a game-high 25 points and 7 assists, while Liao Sanning contributed 17 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Xinjiang team foreign aid Tucker Farr scored 18 points and 9 rebounds.

“The players worked very hard today, and they didn’t give up even when the opponent set off an offensive climax, which makes me very satisfied.” said Marbury, the head coach of the North Control team.

With the “quasi-triple-double” data of 27 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists scored by foreign aid Dominic Jones, the Jilin team defeated the Fujian team 93:85.

Jilin team established a double-digit lead in the second quarter, leading Fujian team 49:37 at halftime. In the second half, the Jilin team was ahead by as much as 20 points. Although the Fujian team strengthened the offensive in the subsequent games and kept chasing points in the counterattack, it still failed to save the defeat.

Jilin team Cui Jinming scored 20 points on 7 of 9 shots, including 5 of 6 three-pointers. For the Fujian team, foreign aid Maker scored 17 points and 14 rebounds.

“The Fujian team’s spirit of not giving up on the field is worth learning from. We did a good job in the first three quarters from offense to defense as a whole. In the fourth quarter, when the score was ahead, we didn’t retreat in time and were hit a lot by our opponents.” Jilin Team head coach Cui Wanjun said.

In other games on the same day, the Jiangsu team defeated the Guangsha team 86:80, and the Guangdong team lost 90:91 to the Shenzhen team. (Zhang Wuyue)