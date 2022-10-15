Source title: The members of Li Yinan’s new drama “Rock and Roll” ended, and the group “Wu Shishengfei” went both ways to a successful ending

On the 15th, the modern female emotional blooming drama "Rock and Roll", which was broadcast exclusively by iQIYI, with Li Jun as the chief director and Jing Lipeng's director, officially ushered in the closing of members! Once the play was broadcast, it received rave reviews, and a "rock" wind was blowing! Young actor Li Yinan plays an introverted and weak high school student in the play. He is dissatisfied with his mother's arrangement for him to study abroad. For the first time, he is determined to resist and want to pursue his own life, and finally he becomes a new drummer. It is reported that Li Yinan had been in touch with the drum set when he was a child. This time, because of his performance in "Rock and Roll", he regained the drumsticks. Before joining the group, he had followed the band teacher to train the drum set. After joining the group, he practiced it anytime and anywhere. All the calmness in front of the camera comes from privately tempered steel. In addition to hard-core rock, it is worth mentioning that Li Yinan and Zhuang Dafei have cooperated as early as "My Hedgehog Girl", and the "Wu Shishengfei" combination is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. It can be described as a carnival for CP fans. It's just that in "My Hedgehog Girl", Wu Jinghao (played by Li Yinan) never confessed to Han Fei (played by Zhuang Dafei), but in the new drama "Rock and Roll", Li Binbin (played by Li Yinan) finally summoned the courage Face the heart, and finally change from secret love to love with Bai Tian (played by Zhuang Dafei)! Netizens said that Li Binbin had completed the confession for Wu Jinghao, and the top after-sales service was nothing more than that! The "Wu Shishengfei" group ushered in a happy ending in the hope of everyone, and Li Yinan's acting skills were also unanimously recognized. We look forward to seeing you soon for the second part of "My Hedgehog Girl"!

