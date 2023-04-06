Naturhotel Chesa Valisa****s Save on computer

A powerful place in what is probably the most beautiful cul-de-sac in the world: This is how the Naturhotel Chesa Valisa****s describes itself and we could not summarize the mixture of Ayurveda influences and historic Vorarlberg flair more aptly. As you enter, essential oils, herbal scents and spices curl up in your nose and your body goes into relaxation mode from the very first second.

The Kessler family is now running the first climate-neutral organic hotel in the Ländle in the 14th generation, the parent company itself is more than 500 years old. All this together creates a mood that you cannot and do not want to escape from. Incidentally, the kitchen was recently crowned with a toque by Gault&Millau and named discovery of the year. And because all the rest recharges the batteries so quickly, the next opportunity to exercise is not far either. Hiking routes and bike tours are right outside the door, waiting for you to explore the majestic mountains of the Kleinwalsertal.

Relaxing in the AlpinSPA with around 20,000 square meters of free space is even more fun. By the way, if you want to delve deeper into the traditional art of healing, you can book the Panchakarma cure and treat yourself to 13 days of treatment with medical support and organic oils from India.