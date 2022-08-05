

Directed by Li Yu, supervised by Fang Li, starring Ma Sichun, Wang Junkai, and Fan Wei, the film “Broken Bridge”, which will be released on August 13, exposes a special episode of “I am Wen Xiaoyu” Ma Sichun. In the special episode, Ma Sichun, who plays Wen Xiaoyu, has an emotional scene of recognizing his father’s body, which is very contagious, not only watching director Li Yu and Fang Li in front of the monitor crying, but also watching everyone on the set cry.

In the movie, Ma Sichun starred without makeup and spoke Sichuan dialect, which was very different from the roles she played in the past. When filming a scene about missing his father, Ma Sichun was so involved in the scene that he didn’t even know that his contact lenses were crying. In order to fully participate in the play, Ma Sichun also maintained the state of “Wen Xiaoyu” outside the play, and for this reason, he also “drive away” the parents who came to visit the class. Ma Sichun also said frankly, “Being a Ma Sichun that everyone does not know can be the real Wen Xiaoyu.”

To become “Wen Xiaoyu”

Ma Sichun “drives away” the parents of the visiting class

The movie “Broken Bridge” tells the story of a case-in-case after the collapse of the bridge. The deceased’s daughter Wen Xiaoyu (played by Ma Sichun) was told an unknown secret by Meng Chao (played by Wang Junkai), who claimed to be an eyewitness, during her father’s memorial service. Her adoptive father, played by Zhu Fangzheng (played by Fan Wei), was probably the murderer. How can Wen Xiaoyu believe in Meng Chao? What cruel tests will they face while approaching the truth…

In Ma Sichun’s view, the role of Wen Xiaoyu is very complicated, and she said frankly, “I must become Wen Xiaoyu and live in this character.” In the special episode, Ma Sichun’s performance of recognizing his father’s body, who played Wen Xiaoyu, not only made everyone on the set cry, but also made the parents who visited the class in front of them couldn’t help crying. Producer Fang Li also sighed, “She completely became Wen Xiaoyu in the play, so you will believe it and follow her into the play.” After filming the scene, Ma Sichun immediately refused and asked them to leave as soon as possible when faced with parents who wanted to come forward to comfort them. Ma Sichun’s mother also revealed that Ma Sichun did not want them to come to visit the class, and told them, “This girl is very lonely. I am very happy when you come, and I am no longer in that role.”

Ma Sichun cried out contact lenses

Director Li Yu: Ma Sichun is particularly able to carry it

In the special episode, when filming an emotional scene of missing his father, Ma Sichun was very involved, crying with tears all over his face, and the bangs on both sides of his face were soaked. After Director Li Yu shouted, “Take a break, it’s really good”, Ma Sichun realized that he had cried all the contact lenses, which also made Ma Sichun laughed and said, “I said why I can’t see anymore, I will always drop it. do not know”. In the special episode, when Ma Sichun was filming the chase scene, he ran so hard over and over again that he was so tired that he gasped for breath. In the opposite scene with Fan Wei, Ma Sichun lay motionless in the mud for an hour in the rain, until the best picture was captured when water got into his ears.

Director Li Yu also said frankly, “I think she can carry it very well. Many times this role needs to be fought fiercely with physical strength.” Fan Wei also said, “I have worked with Chunchun before, but this time is a very special feeling.” In the special episode, director Li Yu would give Ma Sichun a warm hug after each filming. Ma Sichun also sighed, “Director Li Yu is a person who gave me a lot of hope, and this trust is rare.”

The film “Broken Bridge” is directed by Li Yu, supervised by Fang Li, starring Ma Sichun, Wang Junkai and Fan Wei, and will be released nationwide on August 13, 2022.