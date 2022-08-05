Original title: Mi Yuting ends Shen Zhenzhen’s 24-game winning streak against Chinese chess players in the second round of the Weijia League

Source: Xinhua News Agency

Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, August 4th. The 2022 Huawei Mobile Cup China Go League A was held in the second round of the new season in Changxing, Huzhou, Zhejiang on the 4th. Jiangsu Jiachen team defeated the defending champion Supor Hangzhou team 3:1. Mi Yu in the team Ting also ended the Hangzhou team’s 24-game winning streak of Korean chess player Shin Jin-seo against Chinese chess players.

The focus of the day was undoubtedly Mi Yuting’s main battle against Shen Zhenzhen. Black fell behind in the pre-game stage. Although he caught up in the mid-game stage, Mi Yuting played steadily and gradually built up an advantage, making Shen Zhenzhen unable to do so. Do not admit negative in the plate. With Huang Yunsong and Zhao Chenyu defeating Xie Ke and Lian Xiao respectively, and Li Qincheng’s victory over Chen Xian of the Supor Hangzhou team, it was difficult to change the result of the team’s defeat, and the Jiangsu Jiachen team finally won.

The main battle between Shenzhen Longhua team and Rizhao Shanhai Elephant team was quite dramatic. Ke Jie suddenly conceded defeat when the winning rate against Shen Minzhen AI was over 60%. After losing 1:3 to the Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank team in the first round, the luxurious team Shenzhen Longhua team with Ke Jie, Pu Tinghuan and Shiyue in the lineup lost to the Rizhao Shanhai Elephant Team 2:2 in the second round.

Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank continued its momentum in the first round. In this round, they swept Shanghai Qingyi Youth Team 4:0. Longyuan Mingcheng Hangzhou Team and Jiajia Food Tianjin Team also defeated Quzhou Lanke Team and Kaifeng Yijiao Team 4:0 respectively. The Shanghai Jianqiao Academy Team, Jiangxi Jindalee Environmental Protection Team and Chongqing T23 Team all won 2:2 as the main players. They defeated Zhejiang Zheshang Securities Team, Minsheng Credit Card Beijing Team and Lhasa Chess Academy Team respectively.

A total of 16 teams will participate in the Weijia League this season. From August 3 to 11, the first eight rounds of the regular season will be played in Changxing. The ninth to 13th rounds will implement the home and away system, and the 14th, 15th and playoffs will be played. It will be held in Chengdu, Sichuan at the end of the year.

