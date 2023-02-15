On the evening of February 10, the awards ceremony of the New Fuzhou Singer Contest was held in Jiuritai Concert Hall. 18 gold, silver and bronze medalists, including Chen Weipeng and Song Beiyi, who have been selected through layers of selection, brought “The Banyan in Hometown…

Recently, some netizens pointed out that the actor who plays the drug dealer “Zhong Ah Si” in “Hurricane” may really be a drug-related person in real life. The original name of the actor was Hanxiao, who was a singer and was arrested for taking drugs in 2009. Later renamed… Fujian Entertainment

2023-02-13

At 19:30 on February 11, the CCTV15 music channel “Global Chinese Music List” program broadcast the original song “The Most Drunk” (also known as “The Banyan Tree in Hometown”) sung by Liu Mingjun. It is reported that “…

A few days ago, Dream New Voice·The 14th Cross-Strait TV Host Rookie Show ended in Fuzhou New District. After more than two hours of exchange and discussion, Xiao Weilong (Xiamen University of Technology), Chen Yuqian (Taiwan Shih Hsin University), Ji Yurou…

On the morning of February 10, the unveiling ceremony of the new theater of Fuzhou Fujian Opera Art Inheritance and Development Center – Fuzhou Fujian Theater was held.

On the evening of February 6, the large-scale song and dance sitcom “Zhuzi’s Rites and Music Confucianism and Elegance” created based on “Zhuzi’s Family Rituals” and combined with the current Youxi folk customs, returned to the stage after two years, and made the audience of Youxi Experience the Zhuzi culture again… Fujian Entertainment

2023-02-09

Peking Opera “Lin Xiangqian” is produced by the Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and the Fujian Provincial Federation of Trade Unions. It was created by the Fujian Peking Opera Theatre. The script was written by the famous provincial playwright Lin Ruiwu and the young screenwriter Rao Xiao. . Fujian Entertainment

2023-02-09

“Hundreds of flowers are blooming in spring, and the mountains are full of tea-picking girls…” On February 5, the Longyan folk song “Tea Picking Lantern” appeared on the stage of the 2023 CCTV Lantern Festival Gala.

Fuzhou, the heart of the Minjiang River, symphonic audio and video

2023-02-09

On New Year’s Eve, the creative song “Hundred Birds Returning to Their Nests” based on the world-class intangible cultural heritage Nanyin was amazing and praised as “the program with the most cultural value in this year’s Spring Festival Gala”. It came from Quanzhou Teachers College, Xiamen Shinan Orchestra and Quanzhou City Nanyin… See also British rapper Pa Salieu in A-COLD-WALL* 2022 Fall/Winter series

The reporter learned from the Strait Culture and Art Center on the 2nd that many top domestic cultural and art teams will stage musicals, suspense dramas and concerts at the center in February, including “No Longer in the World“, “Veronica’s Room”, ” … Fujian Entertainment

2023-02-07

On the bank of the river, sing along; one station, one song, listen to the city. On the evening of the 1st, the “Fuman New Year Meet Minjiang Riverside” music carnival sponsored by the Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism officially opened in the “Heart of Minjiang River” Haisi Square in Fuzhou. The event…

On the occasion of saying goodbye to the old and ushering in the new, a new level talk show – “Langqiao Interesting Doctors with One Heart” was staged at the Youth Square in Taijiang District, Fuzhou City a few days ago. The performance full of Fujian flavor is the first “Fu” Cultural Carnival Add color to add color. …

​On January 14, in the piano group competition of the 11th Tchaikovsky International Youth Music Competition, the 15-year-old Chinese contestant Ni Chenzhe won the second place. Fujian Entertainment

2023-02-02

According to statistics released by the National Film Administration on the 28th, the box office of the Spring Festival in 2023 will reach 6.758 billion yuan, ranking second in the box office of the Spring Festival in Chinese film history. Among them, “Man Jianghong” has a box office of 2.606 billion yuan…

Say goodbye to the old year with joyous songs and laughter, and celebrate the new year with good fortune. During the Spring Festival, Fujian Provincial Experimental Fujian Theater came to Zhuyang Village, Gutian County, Ningde City, Fujian Province, a traditional Chinese village, and presented three sets to the folks in Zhuyang Village and the surrounding Shiliba Village… Fujian Entertainment

2023-01-30

On January 28, the “Chinese Opera into the Grassroots Fujian Rhyme and Classics” Chinese New Year Quyi Qitian Music came to an end at Shangxiahang Shuxu Teahouse. This event is sponsored by the Taijiang District Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, inviting cultural experts to present Fuzhou traditional folk art… Fujian Entertainment

2023-01-30

See also iQIYI's "Hurricane" content hits 10,000 points, China's No. 1 anti-crime drama is popular among the people-Qianlong.com.cn On New Year’s Eve, Puxian Opera performed on the stage of CCTV Spring Festival Gala. Huang Yanyan and Wu Qinghua, the famous actors of Puxian Opera, performed the wonderful clip of “Crossing Together” in the fourth episode of “Traveling with Umbrellas” for the audience in the program “Huacai Liyuan”. Quaint and timeless performances and flavors…

On January 18, at the opening ceremony of the core area of ​​Fuzhou China Shipping Culture City, Sanxiang Impression created the first folding and progressive performing arts project – “Most Reminiscence of Shipbuilding”, and joined hands with Huang Hui, the core creator of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics common…

The China Central Radio and Television Center’s Art Program Center released the 2023 high-quality program film list in Beijing on the 14th.

With the background of ordinary alleys, mountains, rivers and seas in Fujian, the Spring Festival special program “Mountains and Seas Bliss – 2023 Fujian New Year Blessing Night” sponsored by the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Radio and Television Bureau, the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and the Provincial Radio, Film and Television Group . ..

On the evening of January 10, the 15th Anniversary Golden Melody Concert of “We Sing a Song Together” Hokkien Original Song Singer Contest ended successfully at the Jinrong Theater of Xiamen Little Egret Art Center. It is reported that the concert will feature rich Hokkien original songs… Fujian Entertainment

2023-01-13

The six-episode TV feature film “Song of the Long March” produced by China Central Radio and Television will be broadcast on CCTV’s comprehensive channel in the evening from the 11th. Relying on the construction of the Long March National Cultural Park, this film strives to promote the Long March by telling the story of the Long March…

On the evening of the 10th, Fuzhou Confucian Temple, which had witnessed the centuries-old splendor of the ancient capital of Bamin, had a grand ceremony of national style, taking history as its root and linking with the tide of the times, and the 2023 China·Fuzhou New Year Cultural Tourism Month officially opened. Release live…

On the evening of January 10th, under the guidance of the Propaganda Department of the Fujian Provincial Party Committee, sponsored by the Fujian Provincial Film Bureau, and undertaken by Fujian Provincial Film Distribution and Projection Co., Ltd., the theme concert of “Singing the Melody of Light and Shadow, Forging a Brilliant Journey” was held in Fu… Fujian Entertainment

2023-01-11 See also One hundred films in streaming: the Trento festival is back in a "digital but far from virtual" version

Recently, the original song “Miraculous Doctor”, written by well-known lyricist Zhen Yaozai and composed by Jiang Zhou, a well-known musician and vice chairman of the Fujian Musicians Association, was sung and recorded under the organization of the Minhou County Cultural Center. At the same time, Minhou County Financial Media… Fujian Entertainment

2023-01-11

2023-01-09

The 11th China College Student Television Festival will be held in Fuzhou in late February. The event is co-sponsored by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, China Television Artists Association, and Communication University of China. China Educational Television, Fuzhou People… Fujian Entertainment

2023-01-06

The reporter learned on the 4th that the excerpts of the Xiang opera “Gu Wenchang”, produced by the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and created and performed by the Zhangzhou Gezai Opera (Xiang Opera) Inheritance and Protection Center, were brilliantly presented at the 2023 New Year Opera Gala of China Central Radio and Television.. .

On January 3, China Central Radio and Television’s “2023 Spring Festival Gala” successfully completed the second rehearsal. Quanzhou Nanyin entered CCTV for the first time to participate in the rehearsal. At that time, the unique charm of Quanzhou Nanyin will be displayed on the CCTV stage…

On the evening of January 3, the Ninth Silk Road International Film Festival Awards Ceremony and Fujian-Shaanxi Handover Ceremony hosted by China Central Radio and Television, Shaanxi Provincial People’s Government and Fujian Provincial People’s Government was held in Xi’an. department… Fujian Entertainment

2023-01-05

In order to focus on displaying Fujian’s outstanding literary and artistic achievements in recent years, better meet the cultural needs of the people, enhance the spiritual power of the people, and promote the high-quality development of literary and artistic undertakings, according to the “Fu…

On the shore, the graceful singing and dancing performances and interesting folk activities are full of vitality; ·…

Sponsored by the Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism and the Fujian Provincial Choral Association, the 15th Fuzhou Choral Music Festival, hosted by the Fuzhou Cultural Center, held its closing ceremony online on the 29th. Fujian Entertainment

2023-01-03

“Avatar: The Way of Water” directed by James Cameron released in China film and television

2023-01-03

