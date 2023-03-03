Home Entertainment The movie “Countdown Say I Love You” is scheduled for April 28. Chen Feiyu Zhou also fell in love by fate during the countdown_Fate_Han Shuyan_Love
Original title: The movie “Say I Love You Countdown” is scheduled for April 28, and Chen Feiyu Zhou also fell in love with fate during the countdown

Sohu Entertainment News directed by Lin Xiaoqian, starring Chen Feiyu and Zhou Ye, starring Zhao Xiaotang and Sun Tianyu, the movie “Say I Love You” is officially scheduled to be released nationwide on April 28, and the finalized poster was released at the same time. Han Shuyan (played by Zhou Ye) looked at each other under the carousel, her eyes conveyed tenderness and love, while the looming clock and candlelight added a touch of fantasy, as if the two were destined to meet under the guidance of fate. The film tells the story of Gu Yuxuan and Han Shuyan, who met by chance in childhood, met and fell in love again by fate many years later, but they had to go through the test of time, rush to each other, and work hard to rewrite the story of fate.

In the fixed-file poster released by the film, the lovers Gu Yuxuan and Han Shuyan gazed at each other tenderly, the flickering halo between the two showed a touch of fantasy, and the looming clock seemed to imply that this love flowed in time. The background in the far distance is the merry-go-round horse. In addition to being a symbol of romantic and happy love, it also heralds a relationship of chasing, waiting and unreachable. Fall in love, but meet the test of fate. From meeting and parting in childhood, to reunion and falling in love after growing up, in the long time, as the minutes and seconds count down, what will be the ending of the love story of this fateful couple?

The romantic fantasy film “Say I Love You Countdown” is produced by Wanda Films (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. and Wanda Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., and jointly produced by Beijing Weimeng Chuangke Network Technology Co., Ltd. and Wanda Films (Horgos) Co., Ltd. It will be released nationally on April 28. Immediately make a countdown appointment with the person you love the most, and meet in the theater.Return to Sohu to see more

