The movie “Immortal and Evil” was officially launched on iQiyi on November 27. The film was produced by Shaanxi Landun Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Hubei Yueyinchang Film and Culture Media Co., Ltd., and Enshi Juxinyuan Asset Management Co., Ltd. , Enshizhou Huayu Tianxin Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Two Bit Entertainment , directed by the young director Xu Xin, starring Cheng Dong, Zhu Yongtang, Liang Tingwei, and Wang Wen, tells the story of an unlucky restaurant owner who accidentally rolled It is a hilarious story of being involved in the battle of young and Dangerous, and finally assisting the police in eradicating the evil forces.

When it comes to movies related to Young and Dangerous, what everyone thinks of may be brotherly loyalty, gang shopping, and murderous scenes. But if an ordinary and unlucky small restaurant owner is involved, what kind of wonderful chemical reaction will be produced? This is how the movie “Immortal and Evil” breaks the traditional movie model of young and Dangerous boys. It takes small characters as the starting point, and through one anti-routine joke after another, catches the audience’s “eyeballs” and enters the audience’s “heart”. Through the iterative upgrading of the content, it tells about the kindness and resentment in the “Jianghu” in the new era.

The story revolves around a bizarre car accident encountered by Jiang Hao (played by Liang Tingwei), the small owner of Jiangdong Restaurant. At that time, Jiang Hao was at a low point in his life. He was abandoned by his girlfriend, cheated out of all his savings by his friends, and owed a huge debt. But it was just such an accident that caused Jiang Hao’s life to undergo a shocking reversal. It turned out that the person he ran into by mistake was Gao Yi, a debt collector sent by the Hong Kong underworld boss Yue. At this time, Gao Yi not only accidentally lost his memory, but also carried millions of dollars. Made up a lie, deceived Gao Yi to be the chef of his own restaurant, and he got this huge sum of money logically. Gao Yi’s unexplained disappearance has attracted various evil forces to appear in the small town of Jiangdong. , several forces intertwined and criss-crossed, each with their own thoughts. At the same time, Gao Yi’s daughter Gao Xiaoman, who came to Jiangdong to find her father, found the local police and jointly investigated her father’s disappearance. They were all looking for this man who was hit by Jiang Hao and lost his memory for different purposes…

The film interlocks elements such as power struggle, loyalty, and human nature, showing the protagonist’s entanglement and pain when facing human choices, and the light of kindness when he awakens. When faced with the temptation of money, Jiang Hao may have had incorrect ideas, but in the end he, being kind-hearted, chose to cooperate with the police to defeat the evil forces together. Whether it is the gang leaders in Hong Kong or the local gangsters in Jiangdong, they cannot compete with the well-trained public security organs, and the end result is their own destruction. In the meticulous investigation and arrest work, the public security organs directly attacked the real and sinister side of the black and evil forces, interpreting the true power of justice. The film fully demonstrates the country’s determination and confidence in combating evil forces and maintaining people’s living and working in peace and contentment, and social stability and order from a film perspective.

In addition to the hard work of the behind-the-scenes team, the cast of the movie “Unforgettable” is also very pleasantly surprised. The cooperation of many ace actors of the old Young and Dangerous series of films and outstanding young potential actors makes this film the icing on the cake. The leading actor, Leung Ting-wai, was nominated for Best Actor at the Tokyo International Film Festival for his outstanding performance in the movie “No Problem”. In the cooperation with many old seniors this time, he did not fall behind, and vividly interpreted the unlucky and miserable little people in a big city. Famous Hong Kong actor Cheng Dong, veteran Young and Dangerous actor Zhu Yongtang, young actors Wang Wen, Xu Jin, all familiar faces appeared on the screen, immediately adding flesh and blood to the film.

It is worth mentioning that Xu Xin, the director of the film, is a young and cutting-edge director who has directed many film and television works and won many awards. The movie “Invisible You” was shortlisted for the 21st Beijing College Student Film Festival, and the microfilm “If Love Forgot to Go Home” was shortlisted for the Sichuan Golden Panda TV Festival. The “Immortal” directed this time also won the Best New Director Award at the Hong Kong International Youth Film Festival, and was successfully shortlisted for the 12th Beijing International Online Film Festival. In the period when young and Dangerous movies emerged in an endless stream, director Xu added comedy elements on the basis of retaining strong action plots to make the story more three-dimensional and fuller. The careful polishing of the behind-the-scenes team, coupled with the actors’ attitude of not being afraid of hardships, is only to bring an excellent work to the audience.

From the perspective of the movie, “Fighting Evil” shows that small people can also lend a helping hand, assisting the public security organs to jointly fight against evil forces. The dark humorous atmosphere is closely combined with the ups and downs of the confrontation between good and evil. Come to iQIYI on November 27th to experience this different kind of young and Dangerous world!