Schrotthndler.ORG has been making a valuable contribution to a more sustainable circular economy for many years now by offering free scrap collection and scrap purchase in Bergkamen and the surrounding area. Another service in the repertoire of Schrotthndler.ORG is clearing out apartments.

Free scrap pick-up in Bergkamen Turn old into new!

For the professionals at Schrotthndler.ORG, scrap is much more than waste. Recycling after scrap collection is more than just sustainable. Scrap also contains many valuable materials that are highly sought after on the wholesale market. That’s why Schrotthndler.ORG offers scrap collection in Bergkamen free of charge. Anyone who wants to get rid of old scrap by picking up scrap and want to create new space can arrange a personal appointment with the professionals at Schrotthndler.ORG for free scrap pick-up. Due to the high level of mobility, appointments at short notice are no problem for the Schrotthndler.ORG team

Flat clearing as if by magic

A household liquidation brings with it an unpleasant task: clearing out the apartment. The Schrotthndler.ORG team in Bergkamen is available for you for little money and will be happy to clear out your apartment for you. After making an appointment, Schrotthndler.ORG sends its reliable employees to clear out the apartment. Clearing out of the apartment, basement, office, house and garden is done carefully and carefully. Feel free to call 01633506355 and get a non-binding offer for clearing out your apartment in Bergkamen.

Attractive prices when buying scrap with Schrotthndler.ORG

Buying scrap with Schrotthndler.ORG enables the customer to make good money with scrap lying around. Because scrap products are becoming more and more valuable, especially in times of rising raw material prices. The purchase of scrap by Schrotthndler.ORG in Bergkamen refers to any type of scrap, be it mixed scrap, iron, steel or stainless steel, tin, aluminium, zinc, brass or copper. A purchase offer for the purchase of scrap is always made at fair and current prices. Call and get your personal offer to purchase scrap from Schrotthndler.ORG.

The services of Schrotthndler.ORG in Bergkamen at a glance

You can find more information about free scrap collection, clearing out apartments and buying scrap as well as other services from Schrotthndler.ORG in Bergkamen on our website.

