As of: 03/20/2023 8:06 p.m

The TTC Neu-Ulm says goodbye completely to the national leagues. After withdrawing from the Bundesliga, the club also did not register any teams for the second or third division. That has consequences.

First the withdrawal from the first table tennis league, now the TTC Neu-Ulm follows up and reports neither teams for the second nor for the third league. This was announced by the German Table Tennis Association (DTTB) on Monday evening. The club is thus continuing its controversial course and will only play in the Champions League from the coming season.

Champions League lucrative – compared to the Bundesliga

The Champions League applies to the team around Topstar Dimitrij Ovtcharov as lucrative – in contrast to the Bundesliga. And in table tennis you can do what you can’t do in other sports: play in the European Cup without having to qualify in a national league. However, the DTTB has already announced that it intends to overturn this regulation in the autumn.

In fact, Europe’s most important title can be won in the Champions League with relatively little effort, without having to bear the costs of a team that plays permanently in a league.

With this step, the controversial club can no longer be active at federal level. The waiver means that the TTC Neu-Ulm in future in the national cup, which he won this year was also no longer allowed to compete. The Neu-Ulmer had a good two weeks ago after a dispute with the league retired from the Bundesliga after only four years.