On October 13th, the action comedy film “My Dad is a Prince” was grandly launched in Chongqing Fairy Mountain Scenic Spot. Powerful action actors Wu Yue, “Jing Girl” Tong Fei, Deyun Club comedian Sun Yue, Hong Kong senior artist Hong Tianzhao, Internet celebrities The talented Tang Ren Xiaoge, the new-generation actor Nao Nao, and the talented young actor Huang Bosi appeared in surprises. In the next month or so, they will be stationed in Wulong and complete the filming in several scenic spots in Wulong. Traveling to Wulong can bring a surprise encounter!





It is reported that the total filming length of “My Dad is a Prince” is about 90 minutes. The plot is vivid and the story is touching. It is a funny, warm and exciting action comedy. The entire movie scene will be shot in Wulong Fairy Mountain Scenic Spot, Baima Mountain Scenic Spot, Fairy Mountain National Tourist Resort, and Old Street in the urban area. Chongqing Wulong is also the only location for the film.









“My Dad is a Prince” mainly tells the story of Wang Zi, a middle-aged and useless stuntman who is dedicated to “chasing dreams” in order to save his daughter and embarks on a crisis-riddled adventure. Powerful action actor Wu Yue plays the protagonist Wang Zi. As a senior actor from the Chinese opera class, Wu Yue has created various classics in many film and television dramas such as “Ip Man 4”, “Cheng Wu Hero Chen Zhen” and “Liancheng Jue” image.





In addition, one of the film’s directors, Tai Wei, is the backbone of Dawan Entertainment, serving as the first assistant director in “Hello, Li Huanying”. Another director of the film, Wei Yuhai, studied under Sammo Hung and is the leader of the Hong family. The powerful actors and the excellent creative team make the film unbelievably exciting!













“World natural heritage, the beauty of Wulong in the world“, Chongqing Wulong’s tourism resource endowment, known as “World Karst Ecological Museum”, is one of the few in the country that also has “World Natural Heritage, National 5A Tourist Scenic Spot, National Tourism It is one of the four gold-marked areas of the resort area and the national-level global tourism demonstration area. The natural landscape of Wulong, which is full of natural beauty and ingenious craftsmanship, is marvelous and magnificent, especially the magnificent scene of Wulong, which has the reputation of “outdoor sports base”, which is the best choice for action comedy movie location shooting.









Wulong’s unique tourism resources have so far attracted many film and television works including “Golden Armor in the City”, “Transformers 4”, “Where Are We Going Dad”, “We Are Seventeen”, “Fearless” and so on. Filming here is a popular film and television location in China.





At present, the film “My Dad is a Prince” has entered an intense shooting stage. The script of the film is solid, the subject matter is novel, and there are tears in laughter.



