Source title: The movie “Please Don’t Believe Her” is sweetly scheduled to be unlocked on May 20 to experience healing, decompression and true love

Directed by Yang Yuanhan, starring Zhang Ruonan, Wu Yuhan, Wu Yanshu, Du Xiaoyu, Wang Chengsi, Wang Yao, Bu Guanjin, and starring Ma Li, Chang Yuan, and Wei Xiang, the romantic comedy "Please Don't Believe Her" will be released nationwide on May 20. The film releases the latest poster and trailer. Bai Na (Zhang Ruonan) and Fang Yaodong (Wu Yuhan) are happy friends who don't know each other. Their unexpected encounters and collisions lead to a series of stories about love and killing each other. Fresh and amusing story settings, relaxed and cheerful jokes, and a gold-medal comedy lineup that cannot be underestimated will bring you a joyful and healing unique movie-watching experience. Zhang Ruonan, Wu Yuhan, Enemies, Narrow Roads In the latest trailer, the 15-second plot is full of information. Bai Na, played by Zhang Ruonan, has a unique way of appearing on the stage. With a pure and beautiful appearance, she claims that she is Fang Yaodong's girlfriend, but Fang Yaodong, played by Wu Yuhan, insists that he does not know her, and claims that Bai Na is "a liar"! Unexpectedly, she was slapped mercilessly by Bai Na as soon as she said this. Then, Bai Na changed her "pungent" face again, and said aggrievedly: "If you want to hit me, hit me and the child!" This made the relationship between the two even more confusing. Bai Na, who is set up as a mystery, and A Dong, who is determined to expose her, are they "true friends" or "fake couples", what kind of sparks will they create when they seem to be tit for tat? The movie "Please Don't Trust Her" is contrary to the routine of romance films, portraying the image of the heroine Bai Na as a "little girl and liar", sweet and well-behaved on the surface, but eccentric in reality. The male protagonist Fang Yaodong is a "small town boy", innocent and kind but not good at words. At first glance, it seems that the life trajectories of the two have nothing to do with each other, but by chance, an accident caused their lives to be connected with each other. But how do two people with such huge differences in personality start to love each other and be happy with each other from the "needle tip to the wheat awn"? The stories will be revealed to everyone on the big screen. The gold medal comedy troupe helps out and doubles the joy In the latest full-line cast posters, leading actors Wu Yanshu, Du Xiaoyu, Wang Chengsi, Wang Yao, Bu Guanjin, and friendly actors Ma Li, Wei Xiang, Chang Yuan and many other powerful actors also appeared. The grandma played by Wu Yanshu is full of childlike innocence and childishness in her speech. Her interpretation adds a touch of warmth and joy to the family in the film. The uncle and uncle played by Du Xiaoyu and Wang Chengsi also inject a strong sense of comedy into the film. The gentle aunt played by Wang Yao and the clever sister played by Bu Guanjin made the family atmosphere more lively and interesting. In addition, the surprise joining of Ma Li, Wei Xiang, and Chang Yuan directly filled the expectations. What hilarious jokes will they contribute in the movie? Such a strong comedy lineup, paired with a joyful love line with super-sweetness, with laughter and sweetness, can not only taste the sweetness and romance in love, but also spend a happy time in the cinema to relax and decompress. It can be called the "most romantic drama of the year". "The best choice for watching movies on May 20. The romantic comedy "Please Don't Trust Her" is produced by Dadi Times Culture Communication (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Zhongming Vision Films (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Tianmu Xingying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Zhenjiang Produced by Jian Culture Media Co., Ltd., Yingju Tianxia Culture Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and Xiamen Jinyi Media Co., Ltd., it will land on the national theaters on May 20, and start a sweet journey together!

