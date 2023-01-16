The ideal car owner’s central control shows that someone is chasing after driving at night, which is too weird: official response

On January 15, in Pudong, Shanghai, a man said that when he was driving at night and bought an ideal car that had been purchased for only one month, the central control screen suddenly showed that someone was chasing the car behind him, but after checking himself, he found that there was no one behind the car.

According to Jimu News, the ideal car after-sales service personnel said that the L2 level of assisted driving is mainly based on human judgment, and there is a possibility of misidentification in rainy and snowy weather, at night and in heavy fog.

After seeing this scene, some netizens said that this is too supernatural event, how creepy it is on this big night.

Some netizens joked that because of the frequency spectrum, cameras or radars can observe some things that the human eye cannot see.

It should be noted that L2-level assisted driving refers to the simultaneous provision of auxiliary operations on the steering wheel and acceleration and deceleration according to the driving environment. In simple terms, it is assisted driving that can brake, accelerate, and turn. L2-level assisted driving still requires the driver to keep driving at all times, and the various functions of this car only provide the role of assisted driving.

At present, the classification method developed by SAE International (International Society of Automotive Engineers) is widely used in the world. According to the classification standard, automatic driving is divided into 6 levels from L0 to L5. L0 represents traditional human driving without assisted driving, and L1 Up to L5, it is further graded according to the maturity of assisted driving.