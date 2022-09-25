Directed by Rao Xiaozhi, supervised by Guo Fan and Wang Hongwei, and starring Zhang Yi, Wang Junkai, and Yin Tao, the movie “Returning from Thousands of Miles” released a preview of the “Crisis Four” version today. In just two minutes of preview, the evacuation crisis continued one after another, and the war scene was truly immersed. Tension is on the horizon. The reporter learned that “The Journey Home” was adapted from real events, and the behind-the-scenes story of the evacuation of Chinese diplomats for the first time was far more thrilling and difficult than imagined.

The experienced diplomat Zong Dawei (Zhang Yi) and the newcomer Cheng Lang (Wang Junkai) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs faced many obstacles on the way to evacuate the overseas Chinese. Not only did they repeatedly encounter obstacles when communicating with border prosecutors, but they also lost communication and the embassy lost. Union, and even encounter gunfire raids by the rebels from time to time. In the preview, the difficulties and obstacles faced by diplomats in the task of evacuating overseas Chinese were presented, filling the tense atmosphere. Especially in the face of the “fatal provocation” of the rebel army, Zhang Yi, who played the role of a diplomat, performed a silent emotional performance, which was particularly heart-wrenching.

In front of him is the test of life and death, and behind him are the helpless compatriots, Zhang Yi has tears in his eyes, and vividly interprets the complex emotions under the pressure. This scene also impressed Wang Xun, who played a compatriot, and sighed, “Faced with a terrifying scene, nervousness is a human instinct, his trembling, the few steps he walked, the rhythm, breathing, and eye control are really good, the performance is lively. A diplomat with flesh and blood”.

When arguing with Cheng Lang (played by Wang Junkai), Zhang Yi’s sentence “I am going to take everyone out of this place and bring them back to China, it is my responsibility” is full of emotion and touching. Wang Junkai plays the role of Cheng Lang, a new diplomat in the film. Because the domestic tension in Numia has escalated, and the evacuation of overseas Chinese is urgent, he who should have returned to the country took the initiative to apply to stay and temporarily support the evacuation of overseas Chinese. This is also the first time he has gone deep war zone, participating in the evacuation operation.

Director Rao Xiaozhi said, “Cheng Lang has the qualities that a diplomat needs, but he lacks experience. During the process of evacuation, he and Zong Dawei had conflicts and reconciliation, and they complemented each other.” The killing scene, because the shooting scene was too real, made a foreign actor who had experienced war turmoil burst into tears on the set. “Such a thing is happening in our country, and a similar situation has happened to us.” This tidbit also made Many netizens were touched, and some netizens expressed their feelings, “The crew is very attentive to restore the truth, and I feel sorry for the actor. Only those who have experienced the war will know how painful it is. I hope that the world will be peaceful and there will be no smoke of gunpowder.”

Zeng Shixiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press