The movie “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an” entered Li Bai’s hometown Mianyang road show and was praised as “magnificent poetry”_New Culture_History_Video

As a major national historical film, “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an” is scheduled to be released nationwide on July 8. On June 21, the production team came to Li Bai’s hometown – Mianyang, Sichuan to start the first road show. The film is 168 minutes long. The production team consulted a lot of historical materials when making this film, and finally named it “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an”. “Thirty thousand miles is the distance between us and our ideals.” Producer Song Yiyi said that in the film, Chang’an is the land of everyone’s dreams, and the poets hope to realize their ideals and aspirations in Chang’an.

“Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an” reproduces that several years after the outbreak of the Anshi Rebellion, the Tubo army attacked the southwest. The Tang Dynasty made Gao Shi unfavorable in the battle, and Chang’an was in danger. Gao Shi, who was trapped in the isolated city, recalled his life with Li Bai to the eunuch of the supervising army. In this work, the moving stories of Li Bai and Gao Shi’s lifelong friendship, their prosperous life with Du Fu, Wang Wei and other stars of the Tang Dynasty, as well as the infinite charm of poetry and culture are presented in the form of animated films. “Through this film, the names of poets and their stories can be connected.” Producer Yu Zhou said that Chinese people have been reciting these Tang poems since childhood, but many people are not so clear about the stories of these poets. I also hope that through this work, friends today can look back at these sages, look back at this period of history, and remember that the Chinese nation has a proud history for thousands of years. “Currently, we must inherit our excellent culture and establish and build our new civilization.”

“Before leaving Sichuan at the age of 24, Li Bai spent a wonderful childhood and youth in Jiangyou.” Director Zou Jing said that he made a special trip to Jiangyou during the road show. In the creative process of the year, the confusion gradually arose because of the continuous exploration of Li Bai: what kind of beauty can breed such an unruly and free soul? Li Bai’s unique romance and vigor also reflect his wonderful life of constantly moving forward and pursuing his ideals.

“We just want to take Li Bai’s film back to Li Bai’s hometown.” Director Xie Junwei said, they had an intuitive feeling in Mianyang that Li Bai is like a relative who has been away from home for a long time in the hearts of the people of Mianyang. This is why they chose Mianyang as the first stop of the road show. “This film shows the inheritance of culture, so we let the people of Mianyang have a sneak peek.”

It is reported that the light-following animation "New Culture" series is based on the widely respected flashing characters and classic works in history, and looks back at the legendary stories of these flashing characters in the form of animation, so as to enhance the public's understanding of the history and classics of the Chinese nation. The understanding and love of the works inspire national pride and demonstrate the confidence and power of traditional Chinese culture in the contemporary era.

