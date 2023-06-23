Midfield reorganization!Arsenal will try their best to chase Rice Thomas or leave the team to join Juventus – yqqlm

Original title: Midfield reorganization!Arsenal will try their best to chase Rice Thomas or leave the team to join Juventus

Beijing time on June 23, according to the British media “Mirror”, Thomas Partey will leave Arsenal after agreeing personal terms with Juventus.

In October 2020, Thomas joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for £45 million and became a key player under Arteta. So far, he has played 99 times for the Gunners in all competitions, contributing 5 goals and 4 assists. However, Arsenal’s inevitability over Rice looks set to lead to Thomas’ departure.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Thomas’ agent has contacted Juventus and the two sides have reached an agreement on personal terms. Although many Saudi teams want to sign Thomas, he is still willing to stay in Europe to play. Juventus have tried unsuccessfully to sign Thomas before, and it appears he will be part of the Bianconeri this summer. It is reported that the price of this transaction is about 15 million pounds – 17 million pounds.

The 30-year-old Thomas’ contract with Arsenal expires in June 2025 and the Gunners are now happy to cash him in. Therefore, after Xhaka leaves the team, Thomas may also leave the Emirates Stadium. In the 2022-23 season, Juventus was deducted 10 league points due to financial problems. The team finally finished seventh in the league and missed the Champions League.

Right now, Arsenal are trying to win Rice, after their two offers were rejected by West Ham United, one 75 million pounds, one 90 million pounds. At the same time, Arsenal will also sign Haverts. The German international will undergo a medical examination this weekend and officially announce his transfer next week.

There are other midfielders on Arsenal’s transfer list, Brighton’s Caicedo and Southampton’s Lavia. However, Caicedo looks closer to Chelsea at the moment.

