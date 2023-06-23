Home » Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass price increase Hong Kong official website has not yet followed-ePrice.HK
Students will start summer break soon, but Microsoft has bad news for gaming friends. They suddenly announced the price increase of Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass yesterday. When the moderator wrote the article, the price of Microsoft’s official website in Hong Kong has not been adjusted yet, but the increase in the US market has reached 10% and 20%.

10% increase in host price

The US price of Xbox Series X has increased from US$499 to US$549 (about HK$4,298). The standard version of Xbox Game Pass monthly service will increase from $10 to $12 (about HK$94); while the Ultimate version of Xbox Game Pass will increase from $15 to $18 (about HK$141), also an increase of 20% . The price of the Xbox Series S console remains unchanged.

Game Pass 20% increase

Microsoft explained that the price increase is to continue to invest in the best gaming experience, and that the price increase is necessary, emphasizing that through annual subscriptions and family plans, it still provides consumers with a more economical way to buy Xbox Game Pass. The new Xbox Game Pass fee will start on July 6th, and existing subscribers will only start to adjust their fees on August 13th, while annual subscribers will not be affected until the next renewal.

The Hong Kong official website has not changed for the time being

The United Kingdom, Canada, and several European markets have announced similar price increases, but as of the time when the moderator uploaded this article, the suggested retail price of the Xbox Series X on Microsoft’s Hong Kong official website is HK$3,880, while the monthly fee for the standard and ultimate versions of Xbox Game Pass is HK$3,880. They are HK$79 and HK$119 respectively. It is unknown whether they will be affected by the US price increase.

Source: gamespot

