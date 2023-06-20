The movie “Worthwhile Trip” first revealed the long trailer Hu Ge wrote the warmth of the world-International Online



On June 20th, the film “Worthy Trip”, produced by Cao Baoping and written by Liu Jiayin, released the first long trailer of “Life in the World“, which will be released nationwide on September 9th. The film was shortlisted for the main competition unit of the Golden Goblet Awards at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival. The director, screenwriter Liu Jiayin and lead star Hu Ge won the Golden Goblet Awards for Best Director and Best Film for their narration and sincere interpretation of “touching the texture of the current era”, respectively. Actor two awards.

In the first long trailer of “Life in the World” released by the movie “A Worthy Trip”, Wen Shan (played by Hu Ge), who was turned from a frustrated screenwriter to write a eulogy, met all kinds of ordinary people, and sincerely listened, observed, and recorded them These people have middle-aged Mr. Wang (played by Huang Lei), his wife (played by Gong Beibi) and son Feifei (played by Xiao Lizhen), who are busy with work and neglect to accompany their families. Aunt Fang (played by Na Renhua) who gave the eulogy, Shao Jinsui (played by Qi Xi) who felt that the most important thing was missing after seeing the eulogy, and asked for an explanation for netizens who had never met before, and between her efforts to maintain and ruthlessly expose the eulogy of her elder brother, in the memory Love-hate brother (played by Hu Yaozhi) and sister (played by Zhao Qian), an entrepreneurial sprinter (played by Gan Yunchen) who wrote a eulogy for a partner, and a teacher (played by Sun Chun) who accompanied Wenshan all the way, working in a funeral home His friend Pan Congcong (played by Bai Ke) and the breeder with stories (played by Yang Qingsheng). Wen Shan personally experienced the sorrow and regret of every ordinary person, wrote the final chapter of life for the deceased, comforted others with the power of words, and illuminated and healed each other with them. At the end of the trailer, Wen Shan said to Xiao Yin (played by Wu Lei), “My work is over”, which also makes people want to find out about the follow-up story. The name of the trailer, “The Act of Life”, has two meanings. Wen Shan, who turned from a screenwriter to a eulogy writer, is at the transition point between the first act and the second act of his life; The person who writes is also the person who writes the “interval” between life and death.

The film was screened at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival, and the tickets were sold out in seconds, and it gained a good reputation. Hu Ge’s sincere performance of “humanity and drama as one”, the female director’s delicate perspective and the restrained but hidden power narrative style have all attracted attention and recognition. After watching the movie, the audience sighed: “One by one real characters stitch together all the living beings in the era. Every character can let the audience find their own shadow and generate emotional resonance.” Use it to modulate the relationship between father and son, brother and sister, lover, and partner, and constantly switch between the intensity of life and the darkness of death”, “I can’t see the traces of Hu Ge’s performance, I feel that he is Wenshan, and his talent is not valued. , especially with confusion in the eyes, whether it is the external image or the internal psychological state, every detail is vividly portrayed and deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.”

At the event site of the Shanghai Film Festival, Hu Ge also expressed his empathy and love for the role of Wenshan many times, saying: “Without Wenshan, I would not have won the honor of best actor. The process of playing Wenshan is wonderful. There are not many ingredients, because when an actor really falls in love with a character, he can give himself completely.” Director Liu Jiayin also praised Hu Ge’s performance “beyond the script”, and he is the co-creator of Wen Shan. “Thank you for fulfilling Wenshan, and also fulfilling this story. If there is a face in this story, it is your face.” Director Liu Jiayin also seeks a breakthrough and positioning for the past creative dilemma and current life by writing Wenshan’s story. The “double-layer nesting” of creators and characters also makes the expression and final presentation of the film more sincere, and it also makes many viewers look forward to the official release of the film.

“Worthy Trip” leads Hu Ge, starring Wu Lei, Qi Xi, Na Renhua, Gan Yunchen, special starring Huang Lei, Hu Yaozhi, special starring Bai Ke, friendly guest starring Sun Chun, Yang Qingsheng, friendly starring Gong Beibi, Zhao Qian, Xiao Li Zhenzhen. Film producers Mao Chuxiao and Liang Tongyu; photography director Zhou Wencao, art director Fan Yahui, modeling director Zhang Weichen, sound directors Zeng Xiaoming and Liu Jie, editing director Yan Yiping, original music Li Heng. The powerful creators and actors gather a high-quality team to dedicate a work that is sincere and warm enough to the audience.

The movie “A Worthy Trip” will be released nationwide on September 9.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

