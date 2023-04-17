Area 53 Bandcontest – Know The Bands – Psych

Soon it’s time. On April 29th, six bands, who have prevailed against more than 70 applicants, will compete for two coveted slots for the Area 53 Festival. The big showdown will take place in the Tenne Leoben. Reason enough for us to take a closer look to see the stars of tomorrow.

Band name: Psych (Psüüüch)

Genre: Female fronted metal with elements of folk, industrial and melodic metal

Origin: Graz

For Fans Of: In Extremo, Rammstein, Nightwish, Within Temptation, Otto Waalkes

We get a slot at Area 53 because: Lemmy looking down and watching over us

Fun Fact: In 2018 there was still one crucial element missing for a true metal band: a drummer. That held Psych not deterred from appearing on the stages of Graz’s trendy bars. A self-constructed, headbanging robot named Elmar took over the job until late 2019, when the band acquired a flesh-and-blood drummer.

Biography:

In the beginning was the big bang. Then nothing worth mentioning happened for several million years, until 2008 from Andy die Band Psych Founded. Originally planned as an industrial group, a bagpipe player later joined them, turning the concept on its head. Another million years followed with line-up changes and a few gigs, the bagpiper left the band again, Andy quickly learned to play the bagpipes and replaced it, etc. In 2018 the troupe was not quite complete again, but with a little technical support it was still able to perform on stage. The pandemic break was used for homemade videos and new songs. In 2022 it was finally possible to play live again without a guilty conscience. Just in time, the band celebrated their 5th birthday in late summer. Psych found and planted behind the drums. Since then, one event has followed the next…

Line Up:

Natalie Marath – Gesang

Andreas “Andy” Gangl – guitar, bagpipes, vocals

Alexander “Älex” Müller – guitar, vocals

Fabian “Fabs” Verant – Bass

Florian “Flo” Bläumauer – drums

Discography:

We Are Psych (single)

Cold as Stone /single)

Der Clown (Single)

It’s Alive (single)

Milestones:

The headliner slot at the legendary Froasfest 2022 shaped the band like no other event and left both Psychas well as with the visitors a lasting impression.

Links:

Website Psych

Facebook Psych

Instagram Psych

Youtube Psych

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Interview – dreaming of aurora, Asked about dreaming of aurora

Album Review – Vogelfrey – Titanium

Interview – Grave Digger, Asked by Axel Ritt