bedent.ch – Innovative technologies for dentistry

bedent.ch – Innovative technologies for dentistry

www.bedent.ch – premium technology for dentists

bedent is a specialist for modern technical products in the field of dentistry

Looking for a renowned full-service specialist for premium technical products in the field of dentistry (dental technology)? – It doesn’t matter whether it’s dental microscopes, magnifying glasses for dentists, dental implant systems, further training for dentists or synthetic bone structure for dental implants – bedent (bedent.ch), based in Niederwangen in the Swiss carton of Berne, is an experienced full-service specialist provider of highly innovative products in the field of dentistry and dental technology. Dentists, dental clinics, dental technology institutes, hospitals, research institutions, universities and dental laboratories from Switzerland and Liechtenstein are among the customers of bedent, the leading technology partner for dentists, dentistry and dental technology.

Modern dental microscopes, innovative magnifying glasses for dentists, trend-setting dental implant systems and excellent advanced training for dentists are becoming increasingly important. Against the background of this connection, bedent provides dentists in Switzerland and Liechtenstein with future-oriented technologies, including the associated training, so that daily work in the dental practice is even easier and more fun.

bedent relies exclusively on selected branded products and leading niche manufacturers who are already well ahead of established top dogs in terms of ergonomics, technology, quality and innovation. bedent customers thus benefit from the comprehensive special know-how of the bedent team and enjoy technological solutions that dentists have long wanted. All further general information on the products and services from bedent can now also be found at: www.bedent.ch

www.bedent.ch/bc.php/implantatsysteme-zahnmedizin.html

www.bedent.ch/bc.php/knochenaufbau-implantat.html

www.bedent.ch/bc.php/lupenbrille-zahnarzt.html

www.bedent.ch/bc.php/dental-mikroskop.html

Imprint – bedent GmbH

bedent GmbH

Freiburgstrasse 562

3172 Niederwangen

UID / VAT number: CHE-482.007.542 VAT

E-Mail: [email protected]

Tel.: +41 31 508 52 09

Contact
bedent GmbH
Uwe Steiner
Freiburgstrasse 562
3172 3172 Niederwangen
+41 31 508 52 09
fcc7b577fa45204e8dc12e7b6d7d794522960c29

