The MPN was left without a councilor in the last session of the Deliberative of Neuquén

The last session of the Deliberative of Neuquén took place with the MPN bloc diminished due to the lack of the councilor who will replace the mayor Jorge Rey, who resigned in the first days of May as part of the strategy of the ruling party in the process of designating the new Defender of Town of Neuquen.

Rey resigned 20 days ago back, and set as the last term to exercise his position on May 17. In the session of 18 there was no one to sit on the empty bench of the MPN because his replacement is in Spain. The province’s undersecretary of sports, Diego “Coco” Landeiro would resign on May 29, according to comments he made to various sports journalists.

“For 1 it should be without holding any position, it is incompatible,” said the president of the Deliebrante Legislation commission, Victoria Fernández (MPN). The councilor said that the body has already approved the documentation sent for entry to the premises.

The next session will be on Thursday, June 1. That day the payroll will enter with the 4 applicants for the Ombudsman’s Office and the score. The vote, which is one by one, will be on June 15, at the venue. The MPN must collect 10 votes to impose its candidate. It has 6 of its own banks and the rest are allies.

From the MPN chose not to give explanationsopen the reason for the delay in achieving the replacement of the bench. Under the management of the MPN in the Deliberative, all the replacements that took place in the Council were carried out neatly, the assumption of the assuming municipal legislator was carried out in a special session immediately and after the cessation of the holder or the previous councillor.

From the institutional point of view, Councilor Fernández assured that the office in which the documentation for the incoming councilor is analyzed has already been approved on the premises. She added that on June 1, before the Thursday session, there will be a special call for the assumption of Diego Landeiro. “In the ordinary session on Thursday, he will already be sitting down,” confided the MPN councilor.

With the inclusion of Landeiro in the body, the ruling party will have two members of the sports area at the venue: Camilo Echevarría (FRIN, collector of the MPN) and the brand new entry.

In the last session, Among other issues, the film “Tales of the Earth” and the projections that take place in the city were declared of municipal interesta film directed by Pablo Nisenson, recorded in Aluminé, Bariloche and Buenos Aires.

In the session were present starring actresses such as Luisa Calcumil, Lilen Quintin, Cesar Altomaro and Luis «titi Riciuto, cultural manager of Aluminé. Also Aymara Rovera, executive producer of the film for Neuquén and who sounds like one of the members of the future cabinet in the Culture area, according to versions in the room.

