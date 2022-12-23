In Beijing, the capital, on the west side of Tiananmen Square, a pearl “floating” in the lake glows with dazzling brilliance – a total of more than 11,800 commercial performances, allowing the fusion of classical and modern, and the collision of tradition and fashion; a total of nearly 14,000 performances of various Such art popularization activities allow art to infiltrate the hearts of the people and civilizations to communicate and learn from each other; many art troupes and artists around the world have jointly painted a wonderful picture scroll of beauty and beauty…

On December 22, the National Center for the Performing Arts celebrated its 15th anniversary. Adhering to the tenet of “people-oriented, artistic, and international” and adhering to the development concept of “leading, inheriting, innovating, inclusive, and open”, in the past 15 years, the National Center for the Performing Arts has deeply cultivated the original art platform, expanded the art popularization education platform, and built an international culture Exchange platform, consolidate the digital cultural platform, promote the prosperity and development of global culture, and constantly move forward to an intelligent international theater.

Culture is the soul of a country and a nation. As a national performing arts center, the NCPA has become a vivid epitome of the great achievements of my country’s cultural construction.

Rooted in the people to serve the public

On the occasion of celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the National Center for the Performing Arts newly produced the classic national opera “The Party’s Daughter”, which not only retains the charm to pay tribute to the red classics, but also refreshes the classics with new stage presentations and audio-visual effects. “”The Daughter of the Party” is a classic work that has passed the test of time. Every character has flesh and blood, and we must preserve it.” Director Wang Jun said.

Culture is the spiritual lifeblood of a nation, and literature and art are the clarion calls of the times. The National Center for the Performing Arts adheres to the people-centered creative orientation, constantly explores the richness of themes and the diversification of styles, and has created hundreds of repertoires covering operas, dramas, dance dramas, operas, musical dramas and other multi-art categories.

The mountains and seas are sentimental, which can reach the yellow sand all over the sky. On the evening of September 30, the National Center for the Performing Arts premiered the original national opera “Mountain and Sea Love” based on the TV series of the same name. The high-level singing, performance, and performance full of true feelings drew a historical picture of contemporary human migration, showing the The magnificent epic of the Chinese people’s hard work in pursuit of a better life.

“Road to Heaven”, “The Party’s Daughter”, “Mountain and Sea Love”, “Yangjialing’s Spring”… In the past 15 years, the National Center for the Performing Arts has maintained integrity and innovated, gathered many influential artists, and created a group of strong, moral, and warm performances. Literary and artistic works reflect the voice of the masses, reflect the changes of the times, write literary and artistic creation in the history of national rejuvenation, and write in the journey of the people’s struggle.

“We always regard artistic creation as the central task, and regard excellent works as the foundation of our life, and we will continue to cultivate and refine them meticulously.” Wang Ning, director of the National Center for the Performing Arts, said.

In recent years, the performance planning of the National Center for the Performing Arts has focused on the excellent Chinese culture and domestic art troupes, and has staged a large number of literary and artistic masterpieces that promote traditional culture and describe the atmosphere of the times. Whether it is “Sister Jiang” and “Red Detachment of Women”, which have been handed down for a long time, or “Only Green” and “Five Stars Out of the East”, which have “broken the circle” in the field of performing arts in recent years, or the drama “Literature and Art in the War of Resistance” “The World“, Yunnan Opera “Zhang Guimei” and other new works of the era created by various art troupes were all presented on the stage of the National Center for the Performing Arts.

Art originates from the people and serves the people. At the beginning of September this year, Bulaotun Middle School in Miyun District, Beijing ushered in the special “first lesson” of the new semester – artists from the chorus of the National Center for the Performing Arts walked into the campus to inspire teachers and students with inspiring and moving works. Come to a vivid “ideological and political class”. “Thanks to the public welfare performance of the Grand Theater for being able to go out of the theater and bring art to us and to the students here.” Xu Yunyun, a teacher at Bulaodun Middle School, said, “We feel the power of forging ahead in art.”

Since 2015, the National Center for the Performing Arts has launched 100 public welfare performances. With the help of the theater’s resident art groups and artist resources, elegant arts in the form of chorus, chamber music, drama and vocal music performances have been delivered to the people, and valuable art resources have been brought to the public. To every corner of the city, and constantly enrich the spiritual and cultural life of the citizens.

“Since the establishment of the theater, the National Center for the Performing Arts has been adhering to the core value concept of ‘art changes life’, rooted in the people, facing the people, and serving the people.” said Gong Jicheng, vice president of the National Center for the Performing Arts.

Over the past 15 years, the National Grand Theater has accumulated more than 11,800 commercial performances, and more than 12 million audiences have entered the National Grand Theater to watch the performances; it has held nearly 14,000 various art popularization activities; it has signed strategic cooperation agreements with many universities to vigorously promote The prosperity and development of aesthetic education work; planning more than 560 art exhibitions, creating multi-dimensional artistic edification, and creating a unique comprehensive art display platform; nearly 1,600 opera and film screenings nationwide, extending the tentacles of art to a wider area.

Innovation and Development Digital Empowerment

On April 11, 2020, accompanied by Beethoven’s beautiful music, a concert called “Late Spring” was played online, which kicked off the prelude to the online series of performances at the National Center for the Performing Arts. “Spring Online “”Sounds like summer flowers”, “Colorful autumn rhyme” and “Winter’s appointment” continue in all seasons, dedicating exquisite and delicate concerts on the cloud for music fans and netizens.

In recent years, as one of the wind vanes in the field of domestic performing arts, the National Center for the Performing Arts has sought new opportunities in the crisis and opened a new model of “online and offline” dual-track operation performances.

“Thoughts on a Spring Day—Special Planning for the 2nd Anniversary of the NCPA’s Online Broadcasting”, “Art for the People—Special Program to Commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Yan’an Literature and Art Symposium”, “At This Time in the End of the World: A Special Planning Program for the Mid-Autumn Festival at the NCPA”, etc. Customized content is deeply integrated into the new form of online performance.

“I didn’t expect to hear a symphony concert in a remote mountainous area!” “This is the first time I watch an opera, and I didn’t expect to watch an opera through the Internet.” “In order to watch the concert on time, I finished my work early, Standing next to the computer with full anticipation.” Many netizens said that they look forward to the opening of each show with the mentality of “chasing the drama”, and online performances allow elegant art to “fly” into the homes of ordinary people.

Statistics show that since the launch of the online performances of the National Center for the Performing Arts, more than 160 online performances have been broadcast on more than 60 online platforms, covering various art categories such as song, music, dance, drama, and drama. More than 4.3 billion times.

Music critic Chen Li believes that the creation of online performances has eliminated the space distance for audiences to appreciate elegant art. With unique program planning and refined artistic presentation, it has become a model of “cloud theater” and played a positive role in the industry. Upward leadership and demonstration.

“Innovation is the life of literature and art, and the genetic code for the efficient development of the NCPA.” Wang Ning said that the NCPA has always insisted on innovation and development to stimulate the vitality of artistic production.

From recording online performances with high-tech means such as remote control orbital robots, drones, and “flying cat” systems, to the world‘s first “8K+5G” live broadcast, to combining dance performances with XR technology… The National Center for the Performing Arts Explore new forms of art production and dissemination, continuously accelerate digital construction, actively use high-tech such as informatization and big data, “insert” the wings of technology into art, and create a never-ending stage.

Learning from each other among civilizations

“Hi everyone, welcome to this week’s “Voice of the National Center for the Performing Arts”…” In early January this year, as the voice of American classical music host George Preston came out on the airwaves, the National Center for the Performing Arts premiered The first overseas radio special program “The Voice of the National Center for the Performing Arts” was officially launched on Chicago Classical Music Radio in the United States. Since then, it has been successively broadcast on 25 radio stations in the United States in 125 cities and regions, arousing strong repercussions.

In October this year, the original opera “Summer Rainbow” of the National Center for the Performing Arts was broadcast in its entirety on the “Opera Series” radio program of Chicago Classical Music Radio in the United States. Atlanta and other 333 US cities broadcast. This is the first time that Chinese realistic operas have been broadcast on a large scale in overseas mainstream media. Chinese music and Chinese music stories have traveled across the ocean, allowing more overseas audiences to experience the beauty of Chinese culture.

“This work combines traditional Western composition techniques and Chinese language, which makes people feel both familiar and strange.” George Preston commented after listening to “Summer Rainbow”.

“”Summer Rainbow” was broadcast on Chicago Classical Music Radio, showing the world the strength of the National Center for the Performing Arts in opera creation, and also conveying the Chinese voice, Chinese spirit, Chinese value and Chinese power to the world.” National Center for the Performing Arts Wei Lanfen, head of the repertoire production department, said.

People with culture can condense the soul; art can connect the heart and communicate with the world more easily. The National Center for the Performing Arts undertakes the mission of communicating with the international stage and learning from each other’s civilizations.

In September 2020, the National Center for the Performing Arts initiated the establishment of the World Theater Alliance. So far, nearly 30 organizations related to the global performing arts field, such as the Berlin State Opera in Germany, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in the United Kingdom, and Carnegie Hall in the United States, have become members of the alliance. Under the framework of the alliance, the National Center for the Performing Arts continues to host the World Theater Beijing Forum, the World Symphony Beijing Forum, and the Taihu Stage Art International Forum, establishing diverse and in-depth cooperation with counterparts around the world.

“Through the World Theater Alliance as a link, art institutions can help each other, share experiences, and look forward to the future together.” said Alex Beard, CEO of the Royal Opera House.

Up to now, the National Center for the Performing Arts has signed strategic cooperation agreements with more than 30 international art institutions, and established partnerships with more than 460 art institutions in more than 70 countries and regions.

Mariinsky Theater Ballet presents the glamor of Russian classical ballet and modern ballet, and pianist Sir Andras Schiff leads the Andrea Barka Chamber Orchestra to present “the performance closest to Beethoven’s era”, Germany The children’s chorus of the Gertner State Opera House in Munich sang “The Spring of the Cow Herding Class”… In the past 15 years, many art troupes and artists from all over the world have stepped onto the stage of the Grand Theater, painting beautiful, A wonderful picture scroll of beauty and beauty together.

“Increasing high-level opening up to the outside world and carrying out regular exchanges and mutual learning are the key to promoting the theater industry’s sustained prosperity and steady development.” Wang Ning said that the National Center for the Performing Arts presents songs, music, dances, dramas, and dramas every year. , Excellent art institutions and artists from five continents have all stepped onto the stage of the Grand Theater, working together to rejuvenate great works and promote the steady spread of performing arts.

In Luxin Forest Park, the sub-central city of Beijing, along the northern bank of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, a “cultural granary” is about to be opened. From the Art Palace located on the south side of Chang’an Street, to the Stage Arts Center in Taihu Lake, and to the soon-to-be-completed Beijing Art Center, the National Center for the Performing Arts has created a pattern of “one hospital and three sites” to promote the high-quality development of the theater and show it to the world The cultural heritage and vitality of the Chinese capital.

Fifteen Chinese years, bright pearls are shining, and the future journey can be expected. In Wang Ning’s view, running a theater and developing culture is a great undertaking and a long-term project, which requires subtle infiltration and perseverance.

“The National Center for the Performing Arts will take the 15th anniversary as a new starting point to create an art palace that is close to the people and benefits the people, contribute to the prosperity of the capital’s literature and art, and the building of a culturally powerful country, so that the people can enjoy art and let art change life.” Wang Ning said. (Reporters Kong Xiangxin, Yang Shujun, Sun Lei)