The Neuquén digital label DATX released Vol. 1, their first EP

DATX, the first metalabel in Patagonia based in Neuquén, published this Friday his first EP, “DATX Vol. 1″, work that includes the tracks “I will return and I will be a millennium, by Música de Marte; “Che chabón”, by Julia Inés; and “Piola”, by Erika Sofía. This work, produced exclusively in digital format, is now available on all platforms.

The EP also has the particularity of having been edited in playlist format so that you can see the different types of covers that each of the artists chose for their single and so that the listeners are referred to each profile in particular, but, they clarify from DATX, “without losing the spirit of releasing material that is unique and represents an important moment in the history of the metalabel”.

EP cover art was in charge of Valentina Tarifa with photographyinthat of Karen Roa Neira.

This EP is the first of a series of releases that DATX has planned for the following months with the other bands that make up the catalogue.

Vol. 1: track x track

«I will return and I will be a millennium», from Music for Mars

The Música de Marte project is made up of Martina Carrasco (vocals/guitar), Gonzalo Retamal (drums), Leonardo Toro (bass) and Rodrigo Aedo (keyboard). “I’ll be back in a millennium” is a song that shows that fluctuation between progressive styles that characterizes Música de Marte, beginning with a jazzy base, going to a melody with R&B overtones, concluding with an epic finale starring the sounds of the synthesizer.

Martina Carrasco, guitar and voice of Music from Mars. (Photo: Germán Zacarías)

The song was entirely produced by the four members of the musical quartet, recorded in the new recording and mixing studio “Maneka Records”, mixed by Maximiliano Tomazin and mastered by Warrior.

The single, together with the cover art made by the plastic artist and muralist Mariana Pérez, seeks to characterize what inspires the lyrics: the band members as animals observing the Earth from the planet Mars.

“Che chabón”, by Julia Inés

This single was composed years ago by Julia Inés and Violeta Kovensky aka VAIOFLOW when, motivated by great disappointments resulting from unscrupulous lies of several failed love affairs, they wrote this manifesto of failed love.

In the words of Julia Inés: “The song clearly belongs to the confines of jazz and hip hop. A little piece of the spirit of Carlos Gardel is also stolen, in a stirrup that happens in a tunnel”.

Julia Ines (Photo: Karen Roa Neira)

The cover art of this single is also a joint creation between photography, made by Karen Roa Neira, and image design and the use of artificial intelligence.

Lisando Sabio is the artist, who through the use of new and more efficient Artificial Intelligence technologies such as Dalee or Midjourney, achieved the creation of images in relation to the fractal universe, where he created the costumes that Julia used in the image as well as the city in the one she walks, which simulates a dystopian Buenos Aires and in which “Che Chabón” could paraphrase “Chorra”, by Santos Discépolo.

This version was recorded by Julia’s band, in March 2023, at Estudio Vrulerías by Coco González Ponto, with whom they later produced the end of the song. The master was made by Warrior in May 2023.

“Piola”, by Erika Sofía

This is the first single by Erika Sofía, who wrote lyrics and music. The melody was born for guitar and voice in April of last year, but it only finished taking shape in July, since the last part was written in another streak of inspiration motivated by Jordan Forth, singer, guitarist and close friend of Erika’s, who urged to trust their own songs.

Regarding the style of the track, Erika hovers between donwtempo, RNB and neo soul. “Piola” has those fresh overtones with the accompaniment of the sublime voice of her composer.

Erika led “Piola” entered the recording studio at the hands of Coco González Ponto as producer and beatmaker, along with the keys of Santi Chávez, a great friend-inspiration. The master was made by Mr. Warrior.

Erika Sofia (Photo: Karen Roa Neira)

During July, the respective videos filmed live during the first FestidDATX, last February, will be released and can be seen from the metalabel’s Youtube channel.

As a record label and digital music distributor, DATX offers its artists the possibility of releasing material in an exclusive catalog for digital distribution. Currently, the catalog includes Música de Marte, Capitán del Espacio, Niño Kamikaze, Julia Inés, Vaio Flow, Magnus, Erika Sofía, RD-J and A&R; in addition to other artists who accompany the participation of their projects such as El peligro de los vientos, Vrule, Sacha Arrupe and Automata Personal, Cisco Pema (Berlin) and Trinitosh (Buenos Aires).

DATX in networks:

IG : @datx.rec

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF5a-NFGpeWsmpuDYTPmVmQ?app=desktop





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

