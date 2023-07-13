The New Japanese Song by Young and Beautiful Girl Group Tops Music Charts and Gains Global Attention

Title: New Japanese Song by Young and Beautiful Girl Group Tops Short Video Platform Music List, Attracts Global Attention

Recently, the renowned Chinese women’s group, Youth and Beautiful Girls, released their latest Japanese single titled “Kun no Kaze ga Bukui く Street (The Street Where Your Wind Blows)” worldwide. This sensational release quickly soared to the top of the music charts on various short video platforms, sparking widespread discussions among fans.

It marks the first collaboration between four generations of the young and beautiful girl group and Japanese musicians since their early ventures into Japan to release “New Moon Boat” and other Japanese original works back in 1998.

Renowned Japanese music producer Katsumi Fujikura, a gold medalist in the industry, was behind the creation of the song “Kimunokaze gabuku Street (The Street Where Your Wind Blows)”. Fujikura has previously worked with prominent Japanese artists like Kazumasa Oda and Naoto Sunshine, and has won numerous accolades such as the Japan Record Award and the Gold Disc Award. Aside from producing, Fujikura also penned the lyrics for the young and beautiful girls’ latest song.

The composition and arrangement were skillfully handled by Jun Watanabe, a well-known composer. Watanabe Jun has previously worked with popular Japanese idol groups including AKB48, Nogizaka46, and NMB48, earning her the title of the queen composer of the industry. Notably, this track also features the harmonious vocals from Han Zhao, a candidate for the fifth generation of young and beautiful girls, and renowned musician Su Yeer was responsible for the overall planning of the record. This collaboration can be seen as a meeting of talents from across the spectrum.

Datang, the group’s leader, expressed her excitement about the new Japanese release, stating that ever since the first generation of Youth Girls Group made their debut in 1996, they have actively trained and released numerous Japanese music works in Tokyo, Japan, the heart of the global record industry. Their performances have significantly contributed to fostering art exchanges between different countries. The release of “Kun no Kaze ga Bukui く Street” represents a key work by the group’s fourth-generation members, serving as a special and meaningful farewell gift to their fans.

With the release of their new Japanese song, the young and beautiful girl group aims to captivate listeners worldwide with their exquisite music and talent. Fans eagerly await future releases from the beloved group, as they continue to make their mark in the ever-evolving music industry.

