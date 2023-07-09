The new lawyer for Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuña has been a Capitanich official since January

A man who until the last hours worked as an official in the government of Jorge Capitanich became one of the lawyers for Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuñathe social leaders named as the alleged murderers of Cecilia Strzyzowski.

This is Armando Nicolás Boniardi Cabra, who until today He performed advisory functions on matters related to security forums and was dismissed from his position by the province’s Minister of Security and Justice, Gloria Zalazar, after the news was released.

The decision was made “immediately and irrevocably”, reported the minister, after learning through the media about the incorporation of Boniardi Cabra to the defense team of Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuña together with the lawyer Ricardo Ariel Osuna .

Cecilia Strzyzowski case: the prosecutor’s office asked that the Sena not share lawyers due to “conflicting interests”

Boniardi Cabra worked as an adviser on matters related to the scheme of provincial security forums made up of neighborhood groups and civil society organizations that have the function of meeting, requesting reports, presenting claims, suggestions and proposals to the authorities of the provincial Ministry of Security.

Ricardo Osuna, who until last week exclusively defended César Sena, Cecilia’s ex-partner, also came to represent her parents after the resignation of the previous lawyer, Carlos Saifely Now he tries to test a common defense strategy for the couple and their son.

Cecilia Strzyzowski case: they found more charred bone remains in the Tragadero river

Investigators believe that Strzyzowski was the victim of a femicide. Her husband, César Sena, 19, is accused of being the author of the crime of “triple aggravated homicide by the relationship, by the premeditated competition of two or more people and for having been carried out in a context of gender violence.”

Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuña, close to Governor Jorge Capitanich, were leaders of a social organization and legislative candidates, although they were removed from the lists after being detained as necessary participants in the alleged murder.

They are charged as necessary participants of “homicide aggravated by the premeditated concurrence of two or more people“. Four other people were arrested as secondary participants: Gustavo Obregón and his wife Fabiana González, and the landlord Gustavo Melgarejo and his partner Griselda Reynoso.

It is suspected that the woman may have been murdered and dismembered, and that his remains were thrown into the Tragadero Riverwhere the searches for evidence have focused in recent weeks, In addition, burned remains of objects such as a suitcase with clothing and rings that belonged to Strzyzowski were found.

Who are the seven detainees in the Cecilia Strzyzowski case?

Cesar Sena: husband of the victim, accused of triple aggravated homicide by the relationship, by the premeditated competition of two or more people and for having been carried out in a context of gender violence (femicide) as a co-perpetrator.

Emerenciano Seine: victim’s father-in-law, accused of aggravated homicide by the premeditated contest of two or more people as co-perpetrator.

Marcela Acuna: wife of Emerenciano Sena, accused of aggravated homicide by the premeditated concurrence of two or more people as co-perpetrator.

Gustavo Melgarejo: Sena family employee, accused of aggravated homicide as a secondary participant.

Griselda Reinoso: Gustavo Melgarejo’s partner: accused of aggravated homicide as a secondary participant.

Fabian Gonzalez: Assistant to the Sena couple, accused of aggravated homicide as a necessary participant.

Gustavo Obregon: partner of Fabiana González, accused of aggravated homicide by the premeditated contest of two or more people as a secondary participant.

