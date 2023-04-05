Directed by Xu Ang, supervised by Ye Rufen, with Feng Xiaogang and Chen ChongThe Chinese Pastoral Dog Rhubarb is the leading actor, with Bai Jugang and Huang Chutong starring，The movie “The Faithful Dog Hachiko” invited by Qian BoIt’s moving now. Today’s film exposes the “A Group of Rhubarb” special, presenting to the audience the interesting stories of the film’s leading actors “Rhubarb” in front of and behind the scenes. The story is as warm as in the movie.

This film is adapted from the original script “Hachi Gong Monogatari” by Shinto Kanento, tells the story of the Chinese pastoral dog Batong and its owner Chen Jingxiu, who spent their entire lives fulfilling the promise of guardianship after they met. From the first time they met, Chen Jingxiu was determined to adopt Batong, and after things changed, Batong insisted on waiting in place… The bond between Batong and its owner has surpassed the emotions between humans and pets, which moved the audience. After the film was released, it received enthusiastic praise from countless audiences. It gained a good reputation on various platforms, and even scored an impressive score of 8.1 on Douban. The purest love from dogs brought a healing warm wind to this spring.





Eighteen “rhubarbs” connect Batong’s life from a milk dog to a “playing bone” and attract thousands of viewers

The movie “The Loyal Dog Hachiko” tells about the loyalty of one person and one dog for a lifetime. In this long time dimension, the crew selected a number of Chinese pastoral dog actors to interpret each moment in Batong’s life. The origin of these puppies and their destination after filming also made the audience curious and concerned.

The “A Group of Rhubarb” special released by the film today revealed to the audience the behind-the-scenes stories of the film’s most important actors-eighteen Chinese garden dogs. Among the 18 dog actors, the youngest is only two or three months old, and the oldest dog starring “Rhubarb” was already ten years old at the time of filming. He is an animal actor with real acting experience. Except for starring “Rhubarb”, the other puppies were rescued one by one from the vegetable market. Producer Xin Ningning said that if he hadn’t met the crew, some dogs would have become a dish on the table.

And “Rhubarb”, who has already performed in many films, was also a stray dog ​​before meeting Hao Shuai, the animal actor group director of “The Loyal Dog Hachiko”. The stray dog ​​Batong in the movie met its “soft-hearted god” and spent a happy time with Professor Chen.

In addition to movies, there are many stray dogs whose road ahead is still full of danger and ups and downs. This move by the film team also inadvertently changed the lives of many puppies.

The puppy actors who entered the crew also enjoy “high-standard” treatment. Many stray dogs have not received love in the early days, and everyone will protect them sensitively. After each scene, the dogs will be hugged and comforted immediately. All the work of the crew The staff used the utmost patience and love to spend a warm and unforgettable shooting time with the dogs. Each dog has a different personality and temperament. Batong’s young star “Xiao Jiu” is the favorite of the crew. Its specialty is fluffy and cuddly, and it always acts like a baby in people’s arms.

The leading actor of the young Batong is Huang Dou, a puppy who has always been very sensitive and active. The leading actor of the old Batong is named Rhubarb, who is responsible for acting among all the dogs. The lively and lovely dog ​​also brought a lot of joy to the crew. . As for the question that the audience is most concerned about: Where did the dogs go after the film was finished? The answer is also given in the special: As the only “professional dog actor” in the film, ten-year-old Rhubarb ended his “acting career” after finishing filming, and continued to live his happy “dog life”.

For the other dogs, the staff had completed the adoption qualification review before the movie started, and they were brought back to their new families by their adopters after the filming was completed. Dogs are treasures of human beings, and the 18 puppies in the crew have also become the most precious treasures in every family after they finished filming.

No one can not be moved by the puppy. One person and one dog run in both directions to move hundreds of millions of people.

Chinese version”Hachikō“After its release, it achieved good results on all major platforms, and even got a super high score of 8.1 on Douban. Among the countless praises, the heart-pounding plot and crying tears mentioned by the audience all fell on Batong. From accompanying the owner Chen Jingxiu (played by Feng Xiaogang) to and from work day after day, to the daily warmth with his mother Li Jiazhen (played by Chen Chong), brother Chen Xinqiao (played by Bai Jugang), and Chen Xiaozhou (played by Huang Chutong), to the day after the death of the owner, he is still stubborn and firm Breaking free from the shackles, waiting by the flower bed for a person who will not come back.

Until the end of the film, Batong collapsed beside the hill of newspapers and left peacefully… Every newspaper is an agreement between Batong and its owner, and it is also Batong’s longing for the owner who has nowhere to put it. The audience’s emotions were finally unleashed in the ending scene. Behind every film review of “crying and wetting the mask” and “crying at the end”, there is hidden everyone’s sincerity for the dog.

“If you are kind to the dog, the dog will repay it with all it has and with its whole life.” This is the reason why people and dogs form an indissoluble bond. Dogs are good at discovering sincerity, and are always willing to repay people with the most ardent love and enthusiasm. The reason why the movie “Hachiko” is so touching and can touch the softest part of the audience’s heart is precisely because the dog’s love for people is so pure, reflecting the best in the world like a mirror, without asking for anything in return. Love. “You raise me up, and I will accompany you for the rest of my life.”

It is this kind of emotional connection and resonance that made more audiences shed tears when they walked out of the theater, unable to calm down; “I hope that all dogs can meet someone worthy of protection, no longer wandering, no longer lonely.” More After the second brush, the audience said that the plot in the movie ticked off their memories: “It seems that everyone has such a rhubarb that can’t be named in their childhood memories. It doesn’t know how to show off skills to please, and it doesn’t know how to act coquettishly. It will obediently follow behind the person it is sure of. The person it is loyally waiting for, “

The movie “Hachiko” is produced by iQiyi Films (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Beijing Lajin Films Co., Ltd., Xiamen Hengye Films Co., Ltd., and Beijing Weimeng Chuangke Network Technology Co., Ltd. The film is currently being screened nationwide. Come to the cinema to feel the long-lost and precious touch, pay attention to stray animals together, and experience the most selfless love and companionship in the world.

