Asset Company 10 srl, a wholly owned subsidiary of Snam, Federico De Nora and Norfin, concluded the sale of 11.5 million ordinary shares of Industrie De Nora at a price of 17.08 euro per share for a total consideration of approximately 196 million of Euro.

Compared to the initially offered quota of approximately 10 million ordinary shares, the sale was increased following the high demand from investors.

As a result of the sale, Asset Company 10 holds approximately 21.59% of the company’s share capital, Federico De Nora 44.30% and Norfin 5.72%.

Following the sale, Federico De Nora retains control of Industrie De Nora.

