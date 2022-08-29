Home Entertainment The North American box office is deserted, and the marriage nightmare of the century tops the list with $7 million
(AFP, Los Angeles, 28th) The North American box office was deserted, Exhibitor Relations said today that “The Invitation”, which grossed only $7 million, still became the North American box office champion.

“Century Wedding Nightmare”‘s estimated receipts from the 26th to the 28th made it the worst box office hit film in 15 months. Variety, the US entertainment industry weekly, called the weekend’s box office sluggishness “catastrophic”, with Hollywood’s robust June and July performance wiped out in August.

The only luck for filmmaker Sony is that “The Nightmare of the Century,” starring Nathalie Emmanuel and Thomas Doherty, cost just $10 million to make Dollar.

In second place was the action thriller “Bullet Train,” starring Brad Pitt, with $5.6 million.

At No. 3, “Beast,” starring Idris Elba, who was named “The Sexiest Man in the World” by People Magazine in 2018, grossed $490 Ten thousand U.S. dollars.

“Top Gun: Maverick” continued to perform well, ranking fourth with $4.8 million in its 14th week.

Last week’s box office champion “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” dropped 78 percent this week to No. 5 with $4.6 million.

The 6th to 10th entries are: “DC League of Super-Pets,” $4.2 million; “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” $2.9 million; Minions: The Rise of Gru, $2.7 million; Thor: Love and Thunder, $2.7 million; Where the Swamp Crawdads Sing): $2.3 million.

