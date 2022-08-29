Home World US ‘Artemis’ program: Countdown to start of new era of NASA manned moon landing – BBC News
US 'Artemis' program: Countdown to start of new era of NASA manned moon landing

US 'Artemis' program: Countdown to start of new era of NASA manned moon landing

The T-38 trainer is an aircraft used by NASA to train astronauts. The picture shows several T-38 trainers flying over the upcoming “Space Launch System” heavy rocket over launch pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center.

NASA is gearing up for a journey back to the moon, with the countdown to the launch of its new lunar rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS).

The Space Launch System is the most powerful vehicle NASA has ever developed and will form the basis of the Artemis program, which aims to bring American astronauts back to the moon after a 50-year absence.

The Space Launch System Heavy rocket is scheduled to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center at 08:33 local time (12:33 GMT; 13:33 BST) on Monday (August 29).

The 322-foot-tall Space Launch System will lift the Orion test capsule away from Earth.

