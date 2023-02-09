[February 09, 2023]Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that the Nintendo Switch™ version of “Takushi I・II HD Remaster” will be released in the summer of 2023. Simultaneously release the first promotional video.

This book contains the reissue works of “Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean” released in 2003 and “Baten Kaitos Origins” released in 2006.

The first promotional video of “Takushi I・II HD Remaster”:

(Bilibili) https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1ET41197gN/

“Takushi I・II HD Remaster” game introduction

After meeting you, the story unfolds. A story of countless thoughts and wishes intertwined in the air——

“Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean” and “Baten Kaitos Origins” can be played at one time. “Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean” and “Baten Kaitos Origins” 2 works, “Baten Kaitos Takushi Ⅰ・Ⅱ HD Remaster”, will soon be digitally reproduced on the Nintendo Switch™ platform.

Players will enjoy an easier-to-play version of the Takumi series with improved graphics and new features to aid in game progression.

■《Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean》

All life will eventually return to the ocean.

This is an era in which the sea and land that existed in the past became legends and were eulogized by people. People are living on the continent floating in the sky.

However, the seemingly peaceful and stable world started with an evil plan and gradually fell into chaos.

In order to avenge his adoptive parents and younger brother killed by the empire…

In order to save the world from crisis, the girl Shira…

When the two people who embarked on the journey with their own ideas meet, the story will quietly kick off——

With the continent floating in the sky as the stage, it is a story about the collapse and regeneration of the world, intertwined with countless thoughts and wishes.

《Baten Kaito Origins》

Beautiful lies and dirty realities. Even so, we will survive.

As a newcomer to the elite dark force of the Alphat Empire, the young Sage went to perform a mission, but was framed together with his partner Kilo, and became a sinner in the assassination of the emperor, so he was hunted down by the empire.

At the same time, “alien monsters” appeared all over the floating continent, which plunged the floating continent into chaos.

Who framed Thatch?

What is the alien monster known as the “legacy”?

What about the daydreams that keep haunting Saatchi?

Across the millennium, the boy Sage will learn the beautiful lies and the dirty reality.

“Magic Card” and unique combat system

The battle of this work will be launched with a unique combat system using “magic cards”.

■Magic card

A substance called “the essence of all things” is sealed in the card, which is the essence of equipment, props and all “things”, and can be restored to its original form when necessary. The way to use “the essence of all things” is very common, and the card sealed with “the essence of all things” is a “magic card”.

■Battle with magic cards

The battle in this game will start in real time. In order to respond to the battle situation and quickly use the “magic card” to attack, defend and recover, players will need judgment that can make decisions in an instant.

In addition, it is also necessary to consider the attributes (fire, water, light, darkness, etc.) between the enemy and the “magic card” when fighting, or to find out the available combos, etc., which is a combat system with both gameplay elements and depth.

Reproduce the quality of the original in HD

This work re-draws the background, character graphics and part of the UI in the battle and improves the quality of the game. Players will be able to enjoy a more vivid game screen.

The game screen has been changed from the previous 4:3 to 16:9, allowing you to enjoy the game with a wider screen.

Not only the image quality of main characters and boss characters has been fully updated, but the menu screen will also appear in a new look, changing the presentation method and adding a sorting function in the magic card screen.

※The maps, some screens and character drawings in the game follow the current images.

Added “convenience function” to assist game progress

This work has added new functions that can assist the game, making it easier to play.

■6 adjustment functions

“Adjust game speed”, “Setting OFF when encountering enemies”, etc., allow players to save their favorite settings as “My Settings” and switch functions at any time.

Items available for adjustment:

． Set Enemy Encounter to OFF: Even if you encounter an enemy, you will not start a battle.

． Instant KO: The function of knocking down the enemy with one blow.

． Game speed: There are three stages of 100%, 200%, and 300% for adjustment.

． Combat speed: There are three stages of 100%, 200%, and 300% available for adjustment.

． Simplified display of battle results: It can simplify the display of the result screen after each round in the battle.

． Auto Battle: The function of fighting automatically.

■Auto archive function

■ “Description” function

It is a function to check terminology and game progress in the system menu.

■ “NEWGAME+” mode

After clearing the level, inherit the obtained magic card, level, class, and start the game from the beginning.

■ “NEWGAME-” mode

In the state of level limitation, you can enjoy challenging battles and difficult modes.