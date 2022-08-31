Wu Liangying performed at the “Pipa Language” Pingtan Hall.Photo courtesy of the interviewee

Tourists who check in “Slow Sound” on the Xiaohongshu App.Network screenshot

The number of clicks exceeded one million, and the whole network was full of “”Slow Voice” girls”——

Pingjiang Road, the Pingtan actor “fired out of the circle”

“Blue bricks are accompanied by tile paint, white horses tread new mud, and mountain flowers and banana leaves are dyed with red scarves in the twilight.” When Xiaohongshu’s clicks exceeded 1 million and 130,000 likes, Wu Liangying finally realized that she sang the Suzhou Pingtan version of “Suzhou Pingtan”. Slow Sound” is on fire! More and more fans are pouring into the page, “all ears” and leave comments and likes.

Offline, the audience watching Wu Liangying’s performance also flocked. Tickets go on sale at 12:00, and there is a long queue outside the door at 11:00. Fans from all over the country are vying to be the “Slow Voice” girls and check in at Pingjiang Road. After a familiar melody, “Slow Voice” played in the museum. Wu Liangying performed this song in a soft and delicate Wu Nong language, and “Amway” Suzhou Pingtan to tourists at home and abroad, and felt the mind of drama master Yu outline. “The most beautiful voice in China“.

The song is popular on Douyin, Weibo and Xiaohongshu

The whole network is striving to be the “”Slow Voice” girl”

As night fell and the lights came up, Wu Nong sang softly along with the ding dong of the strings. Wearing a plain cheongsam, Wu Liangying sat in front of the stage, holding a pipa in her arms. After a familiar melody, the Suzhou Pingtan version of “Slow Voice” played, and her beautiful and sweet Wu Nong’s soft words sang exquisitely and tactfully.

Wu Liangying is a professional Pingtan actor. Her performance of “Slow Voice”, which has recently become popular on social platforms such as Douyin, Weibo, Xiaohongshu, and Station B, came from her. If it is said that netizens were vying to be “Liu Genghong’s girl” a few days ago, then now, the post-90s and post-00s are getting together to become Wu Liangying’s “Slow Voice” girl. Wu Liangying also has an identity, the owner of the “Pipa Language” Pingtan Museum on Pingjiang Road.

The reporter browsed Xiaohongshu and Douyin and found that Wu Liangying’s Pingtan version of “Slow Voice” had the highest number of hits on a single track, and the average number of hits for each track was tens of thousands. There are endless praises in the comment area, “No wonder Qianlong wants to go to Jiangnan six times, Suzhou Pingtan is so good”, “Su Daqiang’s reason for listening to Pingtan has been found”, “If you have the opportunity, you must go to Suzhou to see Mr. Wu’s performance”…

At the scene, an audience from Harbin said excitedly that he was attracted by Wu Liangying’s “Slow Sound”, but in the end he chose to stay because he felt the charm of Suzhou Pingtan. After listening to it for an hour, Suzhou Pingtan was so charming. !

He once sang for Zhang Yimou’s “The Thirteen Hairpins of Jinling”

Fans come here

In fact, before “Slow Voice”, Wu Liangying already had “explosive” works – in 2011, she and her classmates Xu Huifen and Zhang Jianzhen served as the Pingtan director in Zhang Yimou’s film “The Thirteen Hairpins of Jinling”, and played an important role in the film. Accompanied by the aria “Qinhuai Scenery”.

“I have a relationship, and I sang it for you to listen to. Everyone, be quiet, be quiet, let me come and sing a Qinhuai scene…” It was adapted from “Scenery” and performed by Wu Liangying, Xu Huifen and others in the way of Suzhou Pingtan. With the box office success of “The Thirteen Hairpins of Jinling”, the song “Qinhuai Scenery” also followed suit.

“The day before the Mid-Autumn Festival that year, I received a call from Xu Huifen, informing us to record in Beijing the next day. On the day of the Mid-Autumn Festival, my family and I had a simple meal, then rushed to Beijing and went straight to Teacher Chen Qigang’s recording. Studio. The recording process went smoothly.” Wu Liangying said. In 2017, Wu Liangying launched the “Pipa Language” Pingtan Teahouse at the intersection of Pingjiang Road and Baita East Road, which can accommodate 150 seats upstairs and downstairs at the same time.

This “Slow Voice” is another “explosive style” by Wu Liangying after “Qinhuai Scenery”. “This song was originally sung in Mandarin, and I liked it very much, so I tried to adapt it into a Pingtan version.” During the process, Wu Liangying considered every word, tried sentence by sentence, and changed the version several times, and finally perfectly integrated the situation of this song with Suzhou Pingtan. After posting it on social platforms, it hits the soft spot in the hearts of young audiences and reaches emotional resonance with them. “A few months ago, a big V posted a video of me singing “Slow Voice” on the Internet, and more viewers came to Pingtan Hall. On average, it received nearly 1,000 viewers every day.” Wu Liangying said.

Cross-border integration and promotion of traditional culture

Let Pingtan move forward in the collision of tradition and modernity

On the CCTV Spring Festival Gala stage, the popular song “Shanshui China Beauty” once had a “cross-border marriage” with Suzhou Pingtan. On the scene, a sanxian, a pipa, and a cappella singing in Wu Nong’s soft language all showed the beauty of Suzhou Pingtan. This gave Wu Liangying inspiration, why not try to ingeniously integrate Suzhou Pingtan and popular songs to promote the traditional culture of the old foundation?

Through platforms such as Xiaohongshu, Douyin, Weibo, and Station B, she performed popular songs such as Faye Wong’s “As Wish” and Zhou Shen’s “Big Fish” with her Pingtan singing style. In the process of singing, she has extremely high requirements on herself, not only the tones must be correct, but also the flatness and the flatness. Sometimes because of a word is particularly tangled, the process of running in is also very difficult. However, when the film is released, a few faint sounds of pipa and sanxian, and a few twists and turns of Wu Nong’s soft words, do not need to be too strong, they can pull people to the south of the Yangtze River with pink walls, black tiles and hazy mist and rain, making people fascinated.

Wu Liangying believes that in the face of the awe-inspiring traditional music heritage, what she has to do is to grasp the soul of Pingtan, select music that can have a chemical reaction with Pingtan and show the characteristics of Jiangnan, and carry out cross-border integration, so that the young The audience truly feels the charm of traditional culture.

“In the 1930s and 1940s, listening to Suzhou Pingtan was a very fashionable thing. Modern times need to draw nutrients from tradition, and traditions must be spread through modern methods. Like other art forms, music is also a constant interaction between tradition and modernity. To move forward in the collision, this is also the meaning of my promotion of Suzhou Pingtan.” Wu Liangying said.