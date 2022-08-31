Original title: As soon as Gorbachev died, the West began to tamper with history

On August 30, local time, Gorbachev, the first and last president of the Soviet Union, died in Moscow at the age of 91.

But strangely, his death has caused leaders, politicians and media in some western countries to suffer from “dementia” collectively.

It turned out that after the news of Gorbachev’s death came out, leaders, politicians and media of some Western countries immediately started to “mourning” him and confronted him with the current Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that Putin overthrew him. The legacy of peace left by Gorbachev, the Cold War ended by Gorbachev, was restarted by Putin.

For example, a report by the US political information website Politico mentioned that after Gorbachev’s death, a large number of British and American politicians, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have compared Gorbachev to Putin. , while highlighting Gorbachev’s “merit” in “ending the Cold War”, he also gave him labels such as “giant of history”, “strong leader” and “bringing freedom and peace to Europe”.

At a time when Russia and the West continue to conflict over the Ukraine issue, the West obviously wants to use this “one-handed-one-step” political propaganda routine to put the responsibility for the outbreak of the conflict on Russian President Vladimir Putin and create divisions within Russia.

It is embarrassing that these Western leaders, politicians and media are eager to eat Mrs. Gorbachev’s blood steamed buns, but they choked on themselves and caused them to suffer from “dementia” – because of the large amount of public information It shows that although Gorbachev and Putin have different political ideas, Gorbachev supports Putin’s approach in the ongoing conflict between Russia and the West since the Crimea incident in 2014. .

For example, in an exclusive interview with The Times in 2016, Gorbachev not only made it clear that he supported Putin’s actions in Crimea in 2014, but also said that he would have done the same if he were the Russian leader. . In addition, Gorbachev also accused the United States of squandering the trust relationship he established with the US government in the interview.

According to a report on the NBC website, in 2014, when Crimea voted to annex Russia, Gorbachev had already expressed support for the matter, saying This is a “happy event” that corrects a historical “mistake”.

At the time, a report in The Guardian also revealed that Gorbachev had said at an event in Germany that he believed Putin was defending Russia’s national interests and that Putin was doing a good job.

He was even officially banned by Ukraine in 2016 for his stance on the Crimea incident…

Not only that, but European and American media such as Time magazine, Christian Monitor, Radio Free Europe in the United States, Der Spiegel and Bild in Germany have also reported on Gorbachev in previous years. Criticize the remarks that the United States and NATO are violating Russia’s security and dragging Russia into the war.

For example, in 2015, a report in the American Christian Monitor mentioned that Gorbachev believed that the West – especially the United States – was dragging Russia into a war over Ukraine. And he also expressed strong dissatisfaction with Western sanctions against Russia. At that time, the American media was quite surprised that Gorbachev would scold the United States and the West so much.

In the same year, in an interview with the German weekly Der Spiegel, he accused the West and NATO of undermining Europe’s security framework through expansion. “No Kremlin head would ignore this,” he said.

The title of an “exclusive report” on the situation in Russia and Ukraine in 2014 by the US “Time” magazine clearly stated: “Exclusive: Gorbachev believes that the United States is provoking a ‘new cold war'”.

In an exclusive interview with the German newspaper Bild in 2017, Gorbachev also repeated his accusations against the United States, the West and NATO, saying that they did not keep their promise of “no eastward expansion”, did not treat Russia equally, and It took advantage of Russia’s weakening period after the disintegration of the Soviet Union to portray itself as the victor of history, which led to the current situation.

Even the “Radio Free Europe”, the foreign propaganda mouthpiece of the US government in Europe, mentioned Gorbachev’s dissatisfaction with the United States in a report in 2021. The report said Gorbachev believed that the United States had become increasingly “arrogant” after the collapse of the Soviet Union and that the United States wanted to use Russia’s conflict with NATO to build a “new empire.”

However, after the Russian-Ukrainian conflict broke out in February this year, although Gorbachev, who was on his deathbed, did not comment on the matter, the Western media were trying to find a way to replace him with “people around him”. He spoke to attack Putin. For example, the US “Newsweek” published an article in July this year, saying that a Russian opposition reporter “connected with Gorbachev” claimed that Putin’s special military operation against Ukraine “overturned Gorbachev’s lifelong efforts. build everything”.

However, Pavel Parazhchenko, the spokesman for the Gorbachev Foundation, who is also Gorbachev’s translator and assistant, told Fox News on the eve of Russia’s special military operation in February this year. During the interview, he emphasized again that it was the West’s long-term neglect of Russia’s security concerns that led to the deteriorating situation in Russia and Ukraine.

Based on the above public reports, it is not difficult to find that Gorbachev’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict has always been that the United States and the West are the parties that provoked the war. Europe’s security framework, which has provoked a strong reaction from Russia – although, he probably really does not want to see things go where they are today.

Of course, those Western leaders, politicians, and the media who disparage Putin by elevating Gorbachev don’t really understand or forget Gorbachev’s position.

The reason why they suddenly suffer from “dementia” at this moment is because they are convinced that as long as they collectively act stupid and then continue to carry out information pollution and public opinion bombing through the Western media controlled by them and monopolize international public opinion, people will eventually only remember Live the “Gorbachev” they call it, and regard the history described in the West as “correct history”.

After all, they have already tasted the sweetness of rewriting the history of World War II, haven’t they? World War II was won by the United States and the United Kingdom, and it has nothing to do with the country that Gorbachev took away…



