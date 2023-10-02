The One Theater Company of the Year: A Musical Showdown

Birth of The One Theater Company of the Year

Workers’ Daily-China Workers’ Network reporter Xiao Jieyu

At 20:30 on September 30, Dragon TV’s entire industry chain musical cultural promotion program “Philharmonic City Youth” will usher in the semi-finals to determine the annual The One Theater Company of the season, and will also determine this season’s top four contestants who will compete for the year’s leading cast in the next finals. The semi-finals feature a “jukebox” format in which each troupe creates and performs musical theater excerpts based on existing songs. How will Gao’a Theater Company perform Ayunga’s work “Metamorphosis”? What stage allows Du Xinyan to realize her dream of “Juliet”? The program is simultaneously broadcast on the online video broadcast platform BesTV.

“Ultraman Memories Killing” is brought between Yi Nian and Ayunga’s “Metamorphosis” to pay tribute to Kafka

The Yinian Theater Company presented “Childhood Memories” this time, using the Ultraman theme song “Miracle Reappearance” to create a musical segment “Believe in Miracles”, based on Sun Shengkai’s real experience, telling the story of two students who realized the dream for their teacher. The story of stage dreams. The stage requires singing, dancing, and acting. Jing Yanqiao not only has to challenge himself to challenge high notes, but also performs “breaking sounds” under control, while Zhu Hanbin has to challenge high-intensity dance content. On the stage, Sun Shengkai shared his journey of returning to the stage at the age of 30. “The applause from the audience ignited my dream of returning to the stage.” Kit Chan said that when she entered the industry at a young age, she made up her mind to return to school at the age of 30. Both of them It is at this point in life that we face the unknown and make important decisions.

This round of Gao’a Troupe’s creation revolves around Ayunga’s song “The Metamorphosis”. The song is inspired by Kafka’s novel of the same name. The plot of the protagonist turning into a bug reflects the alienation between man and society. Miao Mengchu, Aladdin, and Zhao Qianlong played the roles of housewives, company employees, and convenience store cashiers respectively, showing the moments of collapse of ordinary people in mechanical life. Although the actors did not “turn into bugs” in terms of image, the giant net falling from the sky embodied the psychological oppression and struggle, making the scene of them being restrained give people a great sense of empathy. Ayunga said that he saw the protagonist’s struggle in the process of alienation from the original work, was deeply moved, and wanted to use this song to pay tribute to this great writer.

Du Xinyan realizes her dream of starring in “Juliet” and wins the final on stage to perform personification of machine parts

Du Xinyan finally fulfilled her “Juliet” dream in this round. She, Chen Tian and Zhou Mohan created the musical segment “Perfect Lover” with the song “Don’t Worry” as the core, and played the role of “Dream Maker” Juliet in it. Juliet creates dreams for others through the design software “Perfect Lover”, but unexpectedly walks into her own memories. The virtual characters played by Chen Tian and Zhou Mohan restore her regretful love experience and help her get over the past. Director Hu Xiaoqing said that this is exactly the attitude that the Erhu Troupe wants to express. Even if the ending is regrettable, they must continue to move forward. This dreamy story moved the organizer. Kitty Chan thought it was sad but also hopeful, and expressed her love for the “future retro style” stage design.

After the performances of the three troupes, there will be a final stage in this round. Each of the three troupes will send an actor to perform together. The actor with the most support will get extra points for the troupe. Chen Tian, ​​Zhu Hanbin, and Zhao Qianlong took up the challenge on behalf of their respective theater troupes and brought the science fiction stage “Goodbye!” Cassini”. The Saturn probe Cassini has run out of fuel after 13 years of operation and is about to fall into Saturn. Songwriter Tang Hanxiao created “Cassini” based on this background to praise the spirit of courageous exploration and dedication. In this work, the three people ingeniously played the three parts of Cassini, using an anthropomorphic way to interpret the scene of transmitting data to the earth for the last time before “death in the line of duty”. Music director and “Cassini” song producer Andong said that the anthropomorphic setting broke through his imagination, showed full experimentality, and also reflected the program’s exploration in musical creation.

Who among the three people on the final stage will get the most support and get extra points for their troupe? Which theater company will be crowned The One Theater Company of the Year this season? Which actors will you choose to be the top four of this season? Dragon TV’s entire industry chain musical cultural promotion program “City of Philharmonic Youth” has been adhering to the concept of “not forgetting the original, absorbing foreigners, and facing the future”, selecting outstanding musicals from foreign and domestic countries, and using them to personalized adaptation presents a wonderful stage.

