Apple Addresses iPhone 15 Overheating Issues in Upcoming Software Update

Title: Apple Admits iPhone 15 Overheating Issues; Promises Fix in Upcoming Software Update

Date: October 1, 2023

In a statement released today, Apple admitted to the overheating problem affecting its latest flagship device, the iPhone 15. According to China Daily, users have complained about severe overheating during normal usage. Apple has identified certain issues, including vulnerabilities in the iOS 17 operating system, that may lead to the iPhone 15 series running too hot.

The company reassured users that it is actively working on a software update to address the problem and prevent devices from overheating. Apple also stated that the heating issue does not pose any safety risks and will not impact the long-term performance of the phone.

Renowned tech journalist Ian Zelbo shared his personal experience with the iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating during fast charging, stating that he was afraid to touch the device. Zelbo mentioned that the highest temperature was reached during rapid charging from 25% to 60%, and although it decreased above 70%, the phone remained significantly hot. He humorously posted a picture of an Apple-branded “microwave oven,” poking fun at the iPhone 15’s “hot” body.

According to a survey conducted by 9to5Mac, approximately 58% of around 7,600 respondents experienced overheating issues with the iPhone 15 within the first 24 hours of use. Nearly 27% of users encountered the problem during regular usage. Among those facing overheating problems, 19% experienced it while charging, and around 12% encountered overheating during high-load activities such as gaming.

Apple’s acknowledgment of the issue and its commitment to resolving it through a software update demonstrates the company’s dedication to addressing user concerns promptly.

EU Implements “Carbon Tariff” to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Starting from October 1, the EU has officially implemented the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) regulations, known as the world‘s first “carbon tariff.” The policy aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and encourage global manufacturers to adopt more environmentally friendly production methods.

Under the new regulations, the EU will impose additional taxes on steel, aluminum, cement, and fertilizers imported from abroad. Importers will need to report greenhouse gas emissions during the production of relevant goods. From January 1, 2026, importers are also required to purchase emission certificates, priced based on the carbon emissions they would generate if produced within the EU.

The EU has set ambitious goals such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The implementation of this “carbon tariff” seeks to prevent manufacturers within the EU from relocating production facilities to regions with less stringent environmental regulations in pursuit of higher profits.

Trendy Toy Industry Expected to Surpass $100 Billion Market Size

On September 29, the 2023 PTS Shanghai International Fashion Toy Show kicked off, attracting around 400 trendy brands and numerous popular artists. The event showcased the rapid growth of the trendy toy industry, which has garnered attention due to its humanistic and economic value.

According to “Beyond the Trend: The 100-billion-dollar trendy toy industry demonstrates the humanistic and economic value – Trendy Toy Industry Development Report (2023),” released by Xinhuanet and the Institute of Financial Strategy of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the global market size of the trendy toy industry reached $19.8 billion in 2019, with a compound annual growth rate of 22.8%. It is projected to reach $40 billion in 2023 and $44.8 billion in 2024.

China‘s trendy toy industry has experienced exceptional growth, with sales volume rising from 6.3 billion yuan in 2015 to 34.5 billion yuan in 2021. It is expected to achieve a compound average growth rate of 24% and reach 110.1 billion yuan by 2026. Trendy toys, characterized by their infusion of cultural elements and fashion creativity, have become increasingly popular among consumers of all ages.

Companies Capitalizing on Trendy Toy Industry’s Potential

In the A-share market, several listed companies have ventured into the trendy entertainment industry. Yiwangyichuang offers a range of personal care, beauty, fashionable toy, pet food, and health products. Dianguang Media plans to explore trendy games and live broadcasting of e-sports events. Aofei Entertainment focuses on blind box products through its brand “Wandianwuwu.” Wanda Film has introduced trendy and rare products, as well as merchandise recommended by popular movies. Gaole Co., Ltd. sells blind box fashion series and various electric and non-electric plastic toy products.

According to performance data provided by Databao, the “Chaowan concept stocks” have outperformed the Shanghai Composite Index this year, with an average increase of 5.86%. Aofei Entertainment, Jinhong Group, Shunwang Technology, and Hanbang High-tech have witnessed cumulative increases of over 20%, with Aofei Entertainment leading the pack at 73.18%.

While some of these companies have attained relatively low rolling price-to-earnings ratios, indicating potential investment opportunities, analysts predict that net profit growth rates for M&G, Three Squirrels, Wanda Film, Jinhong Group, and Holley Science and Technology will surpass 20% this year and next. Additionally, institutions’ consensus target price forecasts suggest substantial upside potential for these stocks, with Jinhong Group leading the way at 47.41%.

Please note that the information provided in this article is for reference only and should not be considered as investment advice. Securities Times emphasizes the importance of accessing reliable and accurate information before making any investment decisions.

