Little Sisters of Jesus’ Inspiring Meeting with Pope Francis: Embracing the Challenge of Christ’s Love

(Vatican News Network) – The Little Sisters of Jesus were granted a special audience with Pope Francis during the religious general meeting at the Vatican. Inspired by Father Fugao’s profound spiritual experience, the nuns were encouraged by the Pope to embrace the challenge of Christ’s love and to live a life of selflessness and humility.

On October 2, Pope Francis warmly received the nuns in the Privy Council Hall of the Apostolic Building. During his address, the Pope highlighted the importance of seeking God and nurturing a deep connection with Him. He emphasized the significance of worshipping before the tabernacle and cultivating a habit of listening to the Word, which opens one’s heart to God’s will.

The Pope urged the sisters to wholeheartedly accept the love that Jesus has bestowed upon them. He acknowledged that it can be a challenging task to overcome self-centeredness, pessimism, and self-perceived solutions, particularly for those living a consecrated life. However, he urged them to rise above these obstacles and break free from their consciousness of self.

In terms of witnessing the Gospel, Pope Francis called upon the sisters to spread the teachings of Jesus not only through their words but also through acts of charity and fraternal presence within the community. He reminded them of the example set by St. Fogo, who embodied love for others by helping those in need without waiting for their pleas. The Pope emphasized the need to treat every individual with love, gentleness, and humility.

The final element that underpins the spiritual journey of the Little Sisters of Jesus is their love for obscurity. Founded two decades after the death of Father Fugao, the religious order finds solace in the humble and obscure path, which reflects the way of God. Pope Francis commended the sisters for their commitment to a life unnoticed by the world, stating that their extraordinary nature is amplified in their anonymity.

“This is wonderful and important: the way of obscurity is the way of God. You are not a nun for advertising. The more unknown you are, the more extraordinary you become. To continue to cultivate a love for this life is a powerful prophecy for our age, tainted by appearances and superficiality,” emphasized Pope Francis.

The Pope concluded by encouraging the nuns to remain steadfast in their simplicity, generosity, love for Christ, and service to the poor. He acknowledged the challenges faced by religious orders, including a shortage of vocations, the closure of convents, and an increase in the average age of nuns. Nonetheless, he reassured them that their dedication and unwavering commitment to their calling would bear fruit.

The Little Sisters of Jesus left the Vatican inspired and emboldened, ready to continue their journey of selflessness and unwavering faith. Their encounter with Pope Francis has served as a reminder of the importance of embracing Christ’s love and living a life centered on charity, gentleness, and humility.

