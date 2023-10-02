The Sky is Her Limit: Li Ling’s Journey to Pole Vault Success

Li Ling Sets New Asian Games Record in Women’s Pole Vault

Zhejiang Online News – September 29

Li Ling, a 34-year-old pole vaulter from Zhejiang, has secured yet another victory by setting a new Asian Games record in the women’s pole vault. On October 2, at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, Li Ling showcased her exceptional skills and determination in a decisive battle for the gold medal.

Li Ling’s athletic prowess was truly a sight to behold as she gracefully ran with the pole, soared through the air during takeoff, executed complex maneuvers, and passed the pole to secure her victory. As she looked up at the night sky above the “Big Lotus,” Li Ling felt the exhilarating acceleration brought by gravity.

For Li Ling, pole vaulting is more than just a sport. She explained, “I really like the feeling of the pole throwing me into the sky and then stopping. That moment is what I pursue and yearn for.” These short seconds after passing the pole hold a captivating charm that drives Li Ling to surpass herself.

Li Ling has an illustrious career in pole vaulting, having represented China in four Olympic Games and three Asian Games since 2008. She was the runner-up in the pole vault at the Guangzhou Asian Games and the champion at the Incheon and Jakarta Asian Games. Competing on home ground in Zhejiang made this victory even more special for Li Ling.

The Hangzhou skyline was refreshed by Li Ling’s outstanding performance. The crowd erupted with excitement as Li Ling broke the Asian Games record by clearing a height of 4.63 meters. The support and admiration for the 34-year-old veteran were evident throughout the stadium.

Li Ling’s achievements in pole vaulting are truly remarkable. She previously set both the Asian Games record (4.6 meters) and the Asian record (4.72 meters) for women’s pole vault. In the recent competition, Li Ling aimed to challenge her own Asian record by attempting a height of 4.73 meters, but unfortunately, she fell short of her target.

Despite not achieving her desired height, Li Ling remains resolute in her pursuit of excellence. She has dedicated over 20 years to pole vaulting, constantly pushing herself to reach new heights. From 2013 to 2019, she set Asian records four times consecutively, solidifying her title as the Asian “Queen of Pole Vault.” The competition in Hangzhou was no different, as Li Ling continued to challenge herself by aiming higher.

After the game, Li Ling displayed a calm demeanor at the press conference. She wore a traditional hairpin, symbolizing her connection to Chinese culture. Reflecting on breaking the tournament record, Li Ling acknowledged her preparation while also recognizing her shortcomings. She mentioned the need to adapt to larger poles and expressed her determination to make breakthroughs during the winter to reach even greater heights. Li Ling already has her sights set on the Paris Olympics next year, hoping to achieve new accomplishments.

Li Ling’s journey in pole vaulting has not been without its challenges. Throughout her career, she has dealt with injuries, including an Achilles tendon injury after the 2008 Beijing Olympics, a leg injury in 2017 that forced her to withdraw from the Doha Diamond League, and a recent pelvic injury. However, Li Ling maintains a positive mindset towards injuries, seeing them as opportunities for growth. She believes in reconciling with injuries and making them her friends.

As Li Ling continues to challenge the limits of her body, her determination is unwavering. The audience at the stadium roared with cheers, chanting her name, as she showcased her patience and persistence. Li Ling’s gentle smile reflects the strength and perseverance that lies within her.

Li Ling’s journey in pole vaulting is a testament to her unwavering passion and dedication to the sport. With her eyes set on the sky, Li Ling continues to inspire and push the boundaries of women’s pole vaulting.

