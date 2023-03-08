It’s not that Zhao Liying’s fan is online again every day, I really love Zhao Liying so much. As an artist who loves Zhao Liying so much in the circle, only Chen Yitian is the only one, but there are also many netizens who say that Chen Yitian is stalking Zhao Liying’s popularity, but netizens don’t think so. You must know that every post from an account with more than 7 million followers is also full of price and income. However, Chen Yitian still insists on his original intentions, post what he likes, and say what he wants to say. For many artists or bloggers, Chen Yitian is really sincere. When it comes to topics, what videos, texts, pictures are generally posted now They will always bring up the topic, which is respect for the content and participation in it. Netizens think that Chen Yitian is really sincere in this regard compared to many bloggers or video up hosts who specialize in hype. Why do you say that? Because most of Chen Yitian only publishes about Zhao Liying, unlike other things that are popular, there is still a difference in this point. What do you guys think?

With Feng Xing is an ancient costume TV series starring Zhao Liying and Lin Gengxin, and some people say that the predecessor is Chu Qiao Chuan, and this reverie drama that everyone regards as the second part of Chu Qiao Chuan, just abandon Zhao Liying and Lin Gengxin. Needless to say, his own expectations for everyone, let alone Zhao Liying and Lin Gengxin filmed together, let’s look forward to it together.

Chen Yitian: Let’s go ~ Let’s go ~ Zhao Liying and Feng Xingxiu Xiuxiu. On March 4, 2023, Beijing time, fans in Zhao Liying’s circle posted a post “Come on ~ Let’s go ~ Zhao Liying and Feng Xingxiu Xiuxiu”. With a picture of Zhao Liying’s beautiful picture.