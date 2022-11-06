Original title: Opening of the 14th China Golden Eagle TV Art Festival (Introduction)

TV workerTelling about the “Golden Hours” (theme)

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Ai Xiuyu

On the evening of November 4th, the 14th China Golden Eagle TV Art Festival opened in Changsha.

This year, the opening ceremony of the Golden Eagle Festival opened two major venues inside and outside. The outside field created a “ceremonial” Golden Eagle crew entrance ceremony, and invited the hit dramas “Awakening Age”, “The World“, “Song of Lushan”, “Transcendence”, “The Most Beautiful Retrograde”, “Shangshi” and “Armored Battle” in the past two years. “The Love of the Mountains and the Seas”, “The Bottom Line”, “The Prosecutor’s Tour Team”, “So Beautiful in the Country”, and “Flowers in the Mountain Village” gathered together with representatives of young actors to let the literary and artistic workers in the front and behind the stage work together to check in the “Golden Eagle Moment”.

Zhang Yongxin, director of the TV series “The Age of Awakening”, said at the opening ceremony that after the TV series was broadcast, there were many more flowers in front of the tombs of martyrs such as Chen Yannian, Chen Qonian and Zhao Shiyan in the Shanghai Longhua Martyrs Cemetery. Zhang Yongxin said: “Many young friends often ask him when will the sequel of “Awakening Age” be released?” He said that netizens have already given the answer: today’s happy life is the best sequel.

Wang Sanmao, the screenwriter of “Shan Hai Qing”, appeared and interacted with the villagers in Minning Town. The villagers brought wine, beef and mutton, jujube and other special agricultural products produced in Minning Town to Wang Sanmao, thanking the TV workers They wrote the story of Minning Town. Wang Sanmao was moved and said: “Seeing such a big change in the lives of the villagers, everything I have done is worth it!”

In the special segment “Golden Time”, three pairs of actors appeared. Liu Jin and Wang Wufu, one played Premier Zhou Enlai in more than 70 film and television dramas, and the other played Marshal Zhu De in 117 film and television dramas, told the story of how the two worked together more than 30 times, and they thanked the characters for shaping the actor himself ; Wang Lei and Li Xiaomeng, the screen couple, said three agreements between them, the most important of which is “the drama is bigger than the sky, and we must support each other’s work unconditionally”; Ni Ping and Guo Junchen, one is 19 years old Cong Ying, one is an artist at the age of 18, and Ni Ping won the Golden Eagle Award at the age of 29. She said movingly: “Hosting and acting are their own jobs. Our light comes from the TV colleagues behind us. We have no reason not to work hard.”

Next, this year’s Golden Eagle Festival will also hold the “Golden Eagle Forum”, “Famous Literary Artists Going to the Grass-roots Survey”, “Awarding Ceremony for Excellent Papers”, “Symposium on Professional Ethics and Style Construction in the Television Industry”, “Awarding Ceremony and Closing Ceremony Evening” and many other main activities, the 31st China TV Golden Eagle Awards will be announced on the evening of November 6th.