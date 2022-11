Hang the words of Liliana Segre on the door of the house. A welcome in the name of anti-fascism. It happened in Pennabilli where private citizens – about forty at the moment – after seeing the posters created by the minority group Orizzonte Comune, sponsored by the Anpi of Santarcangelo, for a billboard campaign in Novafeltria, Verucchio, Santarcangelo and Rimini asked to be able to have them they too to hang them outside their homes, in front of houses, in the garden.