The Tenuta del Cigno Agricultural Company, founded in 1975 by the Malpighi family of the historic Modenese vinegar factory, has recently been online with the new website dedicated to the promotion and sale of products made with raw materials grown in the ten hectares of dedicated land. This ancient property dating back to the early 1500s, which was once a migration area for swans, has been transformed over the years into a place where the cultivation of organic Lavender of Modena and Lambrusco di Modena and Trebbiano di Spagna grapes mainly extends. and Trebbiano di Modena.

Lavender in particular represents the only and original of Modena, with a trademark registered by the farm in 2020. “We have taken up the Lavender challenge – underlines Massimo Malpighi, president of the family vinegar factory who gave birth to the brand” Lavanda di Modena ”- in 2020, when we filed the trademark, starting the cultivation in our Lavandeto which extends for four hectares. It is a True Lavender, also called Officinal Lavender, which has many healing properties and already our grandparents used it as a bactericide and as a detergent, as well as as a natural moth-killer. The cultivation of lavender prefers hilly areas with arid soil, good exposure to the sun: seeing it bloom offers a truly wonderful spectacle, involving all the senses. As in the traditional balsamic vinegar of Modena PDO that we have been producing since 1850, the theme of passion, family tradition, nature, genuine raw materials and flavors and aromas that give us real excellence returns. Because nature, as Aristotle argued, never does anything useless ».

In the shop section of the new website www.tenutadelcigno.com it is possible to purchase: organic, natural and hypoallergenic cosmetic products based on Modena lavender; vinegars and condiments based on cooked must, organic lavender honey, aromatic herbs and herbaceous plants; pomegranate and walnut juice.

To protect the environment and in synergy with the objectives of the 2030 Agenda, Tenuta del Cigno focuses on energy saving through the use of renewable photovoltaic energy, and on water saving through a rational use of irrigation.

At the company, now also inhabited by wild black and white swans, bookings for free guided tours are open to experience an educational experience immersed in the nature of the washbasins and vineyards, at the end of which it is also possible to discover the vault space which houses the more than 3 thousand barrels owned by the Malpighi family, where the balsamic vinegar slowly matures to acquire a perfect sublimation of perfumes and aromas.