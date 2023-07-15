The parents saw the reconstruction of the cameras and the situation of L.

On Friday at noon, in the Laboulaye courts, a new chapter began to be written in the search for the truth for the brutal crime of Joaquín Sperani (14).

Mariela Flores and Martín Sperani, the victim’s parents, accompanied by their plaintiff lawyer, Raúl Francia; and another lawyer from the same firm, met with Sebastián Moro, the juvenile criminal judge investigating the incident.

Laboulaye. Meeting of Joaquín’s parents with Judge Moro and his team (Photo by Facebook Gabriel Alegre).

The tenor of the meeting was to inform the parents how the investigation is progressing and show them some key evidence that today further complicates the situation of L., Joaquín’s schoolmate and friend, who has been detained at Complejo Esperanza since Sunday, July 2, when he found the lifeless body in a house located in Sarmiento at 470.

Infographic: The last known route of Joaquín

“It was premeditated”, they assure that Mariela shouted in the court office when evidence after evidence was presented to them.

On Sunday, July 9, La Voz published a Primer Plano with the four keys to the investigation. Among them, it was ruled out that a third person had participated in the crime scene.

Access to the filming in Laboulaye: what the cameras revealed

According to the reconstruction that was made in these days of investigation, it was possible to put together the puzzle and the actions of L. during that June 29.

Mariela Flores, Joaquín’s mother, told journalist Patricia Rossia, from the Puntal de Río Cuarto newspaper, that the sequence shows L. when she arrives at school that Thursday morning -they had Physical Education-, she leaves her backpack but He did not attend that class.

It was 9:20 a.m. on Thursday, June 29. Joaquín and L.’s schoolmates said a few weeks ago in statements to the media that this class was from 9 to 11 in the morning. That L. arrived and asked for her friend. Since she was not there, she withdrew.

The cameras revealed that L. that morning went to Sarmiento’s house at 470, around the corner from school. After that gym class, the class dropped out. According to Mariela Flores, in a Life Training class – in which Joaquín was not present – she again asked her classmates about the adolescent.

Laboulaye. This is how the “house of horror” is today. Behind you can see the back of the school (Courtesy Jonathan Altamira).

“He entered the classroom asking for my son, but he was not there because I had made him come home that day. And Joaquín returned to classes around three again at Ipem No. 278. L was waiting for him outside. That is why I say that he was premeditated, ”Flores explained with pain.

That June 29, after the morning shifts, the third year had to report to a new class at 2:20 p.m. Joaquín left his house late, at 2:57 p.m. His mother told a preceptor that the boy was late.

The investigation showed that the adolescent never entered a classroom at Ipem No. 278 Malvinas Argentinas, but he did leave his bicycle at school.

Ipem N° 278. Posters pasted on the school door with the image of Joaquín’s bicycle (Courtesy Jonathan Altamirano/ FM Play).

For reasons that are still being investigated, L. intercepted his partner outside the institution and took him to Sarmiento’s house at 470. A home security camera recorded Joaquín’s last moment of life.

12 minutes after that image, L. is seen running back to school alone to resume his activities. She drops a cell phone that he picks up and puts in a stocking.

Thus he entered the school and continued his academic journey. That same day, at night, Joaquín’s parents filed a complaint seeking his whereabouts in the President Roque Sáenz Peña Departmental Unit, which led to successive searches and mobilizations until on Sunday, July 2, after noon, the body was found. of the boy in the “House of Horrors”.

Laboulaye. Mariela Flores, Joaquin’s mother. (Courtesy Southern Nexos)

According to the autopsy, Joaquín died after receiving numerous blows to the head with a blunt object, which is in the hands of Justice.

In these weeks, they assure that Mariela Flores still could not “mourn her son.” Mariela wants answers, to know why her son was killed. “This boy -by L.- doesn’t say anything. He admits it to the fact, but he does not generate any feeling, ”said the woman.

“The case is still open”

Despite the interpretations that are made around the investigation, from the Laboulaye courts they assure that the case is still open.

“Yesterday Joaquín’s parents were notified of a resolution. It is necessary to incorporate proof that it is taking place, ”explained a high-ranking source of the investigation to La Voz.

“The investigation continues, but at the moment it is unidirectional. That is, everything leads to the fact that there would be only one perpetrator, and it would be the unimputable young man L”, the source consulted detailed.

Regarding the causes that would have led the friend to such an aberrational attack and the outcome, the family says they are unaware, they did not receive any further information from Judge Moro and his team.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

