China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn Recently, the TV series “The Road to Life” starring Chen Xiao and Li Qin is currently on the air. In the latest episode, the grandmother who had always been kind to Qiaozhen died of pancreatic cancer, making Qiaozhen lose another person who was kind to her.

After the episode was broadcast, netizens felt infinite sympathy for Qiaozhen’s experience, and the related topic “there are no more people who are good to Qiaozhen” was pushed to the hot search list by netizens.

Li Qin, who plays Qiaozhen, also posted on her social account with emotion: “The road in the world is far away, and there is wind and rain.” Netizens left messages below to encourage Li Qin, “Qiaozhen must be strong!”

Looking back on the episodes that have been aired, Liu Qiaozhen’s experiences and encounters have won the audience’s pity, from the very beginning of devotion to Gao Jialin to being abandoned, from accepting Ma Shuan’s marriage and seeing the dawn of happiness to Ma Shuan’s accident. Offline, and finally to the offline of my grandmother who loves me, it can be said that I walked in misfortune all the way. Every time life turns to the better side, Liu Qiaozhen will encounter an irreversible change. It seems that the whole drama can be dominated by Liu Qiaozhen. What is even more frustrating is that the show has a total of 37 episodes, and 31 episodes have been aired so far. How much can the audience witness Qiaozhen’s subsequent happiness?