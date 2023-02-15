The popular actor Gao Ye who starred in “Hurricane” and “Sister-in-law” entered station B

A few days ago (February 14), actor Gao Ye officially entered Station B and released a short interview video.

Recently, the actor Gao Ye, who has become popular because of his role as the “sister-in-law” Chen Shuting in “Hurricane”, claims that he often watches related edited videos on station B. I hope everyone can give me more advice.After half a day, the number of fans has exceeded 70,000.

Original video: Click to watch

Gao Ye is an actress from mainland China born in 1987. In 2010, she starred in the emotional and ethical drama “Please Tell Me a Lie”, thus entering the film and television industry. In 2011 starred in the crime movie “Border Situation”. In 2014, he starred in the war drama “Forty-Nine Days Festival”, which gained more attention. In 2019, he starred in the urban-themed web drama “I am Yu Huanshui”.

According to the data, “Hurricane” is the most-watched TV series of CCTV 8 in the past nine years.

The show premiered on January 14th on CCTV’s drama channel, and was simultaneously broadcast on iQiyi.