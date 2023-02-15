Home Entertainment The popular actor Gao Ye who starred in “Hurricane” and “Sister-in-law” entered Station B–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
2023-02-15

A few days ago (February 14), actor Gao Ye officially entered Station B and released a short interview video.

Recently, the actor Gao Ye, who has become popular because of his role as the “sister-in-law” Chen Shuting in “Hurricane”, claims that he often watches related edited videos on station B. I hope everyone can give me more advice.After half a day, the number of fans has exceeded 70,000.

Gao Ye is an actress from mainland China born in 1987. In 2010, she starred in the emotional and ethical drama “Please Tell Me a Lie”, thus entering the film and television industry. In 2011 starred in the crime movie “Border Situation”. In 2014, he starred in the war drama “Forty-Nine Days Festival”, which gained more attention. In 2019, he starred in the urban-themed web drama “I am Yu Huanshui”.

According to the data, “Hurricane” is the most-watched TV series of CCTV 8 in the past nine years.

The show premiered on January 14th on CCTV’s drama channel, and was simultaneously broadcast on iQiyi.

