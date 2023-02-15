news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

Article: Samuel Lakin – Gamereactor.cn

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick recently appeared on Fox Business‘ Network to discuss topics including the merger.Activision Blizzard sees CMA as a way for Microsoft to acquire the company, he said“The only real potential obstacle”.

Kotick stuck to his stance that regulators don’t understand the gaming industry, citing the theory that the Call of Duty franchise will be exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem“Not a fair concern at all”.

He said: “Sony didn’t call us – in fact they didn’t return our calls.

Analysts expect the merger to be close to approval despite the CMA’s objections, but in the unlikely event that Kotick made it clear he may stay on as CEO of the major game publisher.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here