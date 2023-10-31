“The Power of Content” The Key to a Blogger’s Success

Choose to come to a product launch event or meet senior bloggers to learn and gain knowledge, I was confused about making a choice, but with swift hands I tidied up the laptop and put it in my bag. It is certain that my heart prefers to come and study at the event “Sharing Session” themed The Power of Content held by Indonesian Female Bloggers with the main speaker, Ms. Ani Berta Kanawa Coffee & MunchSouth Jakarta.

Fear of arriving late, that’s what I always feel when I go to school. The event started at 10.30 WIB. I arrived at the vanue at 09.00 WIB, thank God I got a GRAB hitch whose driver works in Blok M, so I arrived safely and early, I wanted to go straight in but didn’t because I felt inferior because no one had come.

After many blogger friends were present, the event opened with a warm and cheerful welcome by mba Yonna Kairupan. How come you seem to know this sociable and cheerful MC in front of me? It turns out I had previously met at a make up product event, and I just found out that Ms Yonna is the founder of Indonesian Female Bloggers, beauty blogger and also youtubers senior with very many subscribers.

(Yonna Kairupan as MC)

The first resource person who shared and shared knowledge with us was a young mother with a blog who, according to Ms. Yonna and Ms. Ani, has character and taste in each of her writings, so that we will not feel bored every time we read her blog, she is Emmanuela Christianioften called Ella with the blog nyonyamalas.com and many of his writings have won blog competitions.

(Emmanuela Christianti, left and Yonna Kairupan, right)

Ella said that she always wrote according to her personal character, honestly, using a point of view, using a colloquial style and all the data conveyed was the result of being “kepo” or always finding out something down to the most detailed thing. Brain storming is the main key to Ella’s success, “we cannot write alone, we always need other people’s opinions to find a point of view,” said Ella.

Her initial writing was a tutorial, because Ella has a great passion for writing, and a blog with the theme “Healthy Heart” and the object of her writing was a comparison of the health of her father and father-in-law. What was most impressive and valuable for Ella was when her friend used her blog to share at an office event, and inspired her to live a healthy life, so that her friend’s office held a sports event together to maintain health.

The next speaker is one beauty doctor and beauty blogger hits that have thousands of page views every day on his blog (6,500/day), Amanda Anandita with a blog tipscantikmanda.com gives tips for becoming a blogger who has lots of loyal visitors, namely writing what we like and being willing to understand the characteristics of readers and also finding out what blog readers are looking for. Amanda is a beauty doctor, so her writing focuses more on reviewing various kinds of cosmetics in various price ranges that are sought after by many women.

Finally, the main material was given by Ms Ani BertaHe is bloggerand founder Indonesian Social Blogpreneur community. Initially, I wrote to fill my free time in between my busy schedule at work, but it turned out that blogging was more interesting for Ms. Ani, so getting out of the office and pursuing blogging more deeply became her decision. It’s not an easy thing, and writing a blog doesn’t promise a steady income like office work.

(Ani Berta)

With dedication and sincerity in writing, eventually a large income will be a bonus from every written work created. Mba Ani gave me a really hard slap when she said that if you were a blogger, don’t just expect fees, goodie bags or free meals. Because the organizers expect more personal publicity from bloggers and it is very important to be able to provide reports more quickly.

Content or content of writing is very important for bloggers, because the quality of a blogger is his written work which can help organizers or related parties in disseminating positive information and with effective effects according to their needs.

How can we create a blog with good content, namely by creating the most up-to-date articles according to our point of view. We can quote information from sources and use press releases as a reference, but don’t include all the words in the writing, that’s called plagiarism.

In covering events, we can choose whether we Hard News blogger or Feature Stories blogger.

Hard News

Reporting The Event, bloggers must and must write and post every event they attend. 2 Day Max, written reports should be posted and shared on social media within a maximum of 2 days after the event. Because it’s useless if coverage of an event is only discussed a week after the event is over. Will not have any effect. 5 W 1 H, in our writing we must provide complete information and contain the elements of What, Who, When, Where, Why and How. What this means is what we write, who the sources are, when the event takes place, where the coverage we attend is, why the activity is held and how we can invite readers to participate.

Feature Stories

Narration on Pharagraph requires many sources from news or press releases. Interview, Observation, Experience where we conduct interviews directly with sources, conduct research, and based on experience. Artistic, namely choosing words that contain artistic elements that can attract people’s attention to read them.

If bloggers want to make a reportage that is different from journalists in general, our writing must contain story elements, insert active sentences, statements from sources that can be used as headlines. Don’t make mistakes when writing the names and titles of the performers. Before writing, we must do research to get accurate and up-to-date data.

If we want to get lots of page views on our blog, the method is very easy, namely by always being active on social media. Always actively use Twitter, Facebook and Instagram with contain or news content that supports each of our writings. When people are interested in our social media, they will look for our blog to get more complete information.

Live tweets can be a means of taking minutes and enriching content, people get to know us better and improve followers organic. Facebook can be our portfolio, a means of promoting our blog so that people get to know us better, agencies know about our existence as bloggers.

For bloggers, remember to always create articles that are useful, provide a lot of information and can be useful to many people, because that way brands will come looking for us. Use your own photos in our blog, mention the event inviter and share our writing on all the social media portals that we have. The more productive we are in writing, the more page views we will get.

Queen Andiani, Content Writer Fimela.com with his blog andiani.net also share tips on how to write that editors like, namely by using your own language that flows like when we chat, so that readers like what we write.

(Mother Andiani)

I have gained a lot of knowledge today, I am amazed at senior bloggers who really prioritize the strength of the content of the articles they write on their blogs, so that they can attract the attention of many readers and make loyal page views visit their blogs.

Very useful knowledge, and I wouldn’t have gotten it if I had just been busy chasing events without learning how to become a quality blogger. It turns out it was fun learning to be a blogger, I met lots of cool bloggers who were friendly and cool, I hope Indonesian Female Blogger can hold useful events like this, but my advice is don’t go to cool cafes like this, I can’t afford snacks because I don’t have enough in my wallet. qualified.

(photo with “Sharing Session” participants)

