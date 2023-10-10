The Power Trip Festival: A Rock Spectacle featuring AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, and More

Power Trip Festival Rocks Indio with AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, and More

Indio, California – The Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, was the epicenter of pure rock and heavy metal as the Power Trip festival took place from October 6 to 8. The festival brought together an impressive lineup of legendary bands such as Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Judas Priest, and Tool.

The festival kicked off with a bang as Iron Maiden took the stage on the first day. The British heavy metal pioneers delighted fans with a powerful setlist consisting of songs from their current tour, The Future Past Tour, as well as classics from albums like “Somewhere In Time” and “Fear of the Dark.” The band delivered an intense performance, showcasing their iconic sound and captivating the crowd.

Guns N’ Roses followed suit, treating the audience to an extended set of nearly 30 songs. The hard rock legends not only played their beloved hits but also surprised fans with memorable covers of artists like Bob Dylan and The Stooges. Their energetic performance lasted until 1 in the morning, leaving fans craving more.

The second day of the festival saw Judas Priest stepping in as a replacement for Ozzy Osbourne, who had to withdraw due to health concerns. The British metal veterans delivered a memorable performance, even bringing back founding guitarist Glenn Tipton, who had retired from touring due to Parkinson’s disease. Judas Priest also announced the upcoming release of their new album, “Invincible Shield,” adding another exciting element to their set.

Perhaps the most highly anticipated moment of the festival was the return of AC/DC to the stage after a seven-year hiatus. The iconic Australian rock band not only performed their classic hits but also treated fans to new songs from their latest album, “Power Up.” The crowd went wild as AC/DC rocked the stage, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Finally, Tool took the stage, bringing their unique blend of progressive metal to the festival. While their setlist may have seemed unconventional for the event, their performance showcased their musical prowess and left an impression on the audience.

Metallica closed out the Power Trip festival with a blistering set of 16 songs. The iconic thrash metal band delivered a mix of their classic repertoire and tracks from their latest album, “72 Seasons.” Fans were left excited for their future performances, especially when they come to Mexico in September 2024.

Overall, the Power Trip festival proved to be a spectacular showcase of rock and heavy metal’s greatest acts. The Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, once again solidified its reputation as a prime location for unforgettable musical events. Fans can look forward to more incredible performances and moments in the future.

