The Pumas are already in Argentina and are preparing to face South Africa on the Vélez field

Last Saturday, the Pumas faced their last match in the Rugby Championship, which this season, due to being a World Cup year, was played in a reduced version, and they lost to South Africa, the current world champion, at the Emirates Airline Park stadium in the city of Johannesburg, by the slightest difference (22-21).

Since Monday, the Argentine rugby team has already been working in Buenos Aires, ahead of what will be Saturday’s match at the Vélez stadium against the Springboks. The meeting will be the farewell to those led by Australian Michael Cheika from the country, prior to the 2023 World Cup in France.

The head coach will announce the team next Thursday, on Friday it will be the turn of the Captain Run and on Saturday from 4:10 p.m. (ESPN and Star+) they will measure Argentine and South African forces.

After this Saturday’s match against the Springboks, Los Pumas will play on Saturday, August 26, from 3:45 p.m., in Madrid, against Spain.

In the 2023 World Cup in France, Los Pumas will be part of zone D along with teams from England, Chile, Japan and Samoa.

Argentina will debut against England, current world runner-up, at the Stade de Marseille, on September 9 at 4:00 p.m.; then they will play on the 22nd against Tonga (12.45), at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint Etienne; on September 30 (10) he will do it with Chile in Nantes, at the Stade de la Beaujoire, the same stadium with which he will close the zone against Japan, on October 8 (8). All schedules correspond to our country.

The Pumas work in Buenos Aires in the run-up to the last game at home; then they will travel to Europe to face Spain and play the World Cup in France. (UAR Press)

